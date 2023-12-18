The maze that is Cecafa tournaments

Since 2019, the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) has been bustling with activities with numerous tournaments introduced but the prized assets have been neglected!

As it looks, the golden days of the Cecafa Senior Challenge cup and the famous Kagame Club Championship could just be over if nothing is done.

Cecafa was the first zonal association to converge on the continent and the Senior Challenge Cup is the oldest tournament in Africa.

Over time, the once famous club and senior championship have been the backbone of the organisation creating fusion amongst football enthusiasts from the region and beyond.

But that euphoria has slowly waned down since the early to mid 2010s due to poor governance that has seen a number of sponsors drop out and members lose interest.

There were calls for concern for the region to change tack, a process that involved trimming some old and powerful branches of the Cecafa tree.

Amongst the main victims of the change was the all-powerful and domineering secretary general Nicholas Musonye who had served for almost two decades. Things seem to have changed for the better but there are still some voices of dissent that feel more needs to be done to restore the past glory.

Kampala resolutions

In 2017, Fufa president Eng. Moses Magogo openly criticised how the body ran its affairs. Magogo followed that with a letter to Cecafa asking the-then president Mutassim Gafaar to resign after failing to conduct any business for about two years. *(Mutassim beat Magogo in the Caf executive elections earlier this year.)

Later in the same year (2017), the Fufa honcho convened a brainstorming meeting for the respective FA presidents to chart a way forward.

The seven FA presidents who attended at Fufa House made nine resolutions that they believed would steer the body forward.

Of those who attended the meeting, only Magogo and Kenya’s Nick Mwendwa are still active.

Among the resolutions included emphasis on youth and women competitions, a joint-technical development, permanent headquarters, solicit funding from Fifa, a constitutional amendment to restructure the administrative units and a proposal to bid to host the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025. The latter materialized this year with Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania winning the rights to host the Africa Cup of Nations in 2027.

Revolution

Well, the rest never materialized in time as the back and forth accusations and counter-accusations between the presidents and Musonye hindered progress and was frozen for two years.

In 2019, Magogo was elected as a full Caf executive member and reignited the discussion in his first interview.

“We all know that Cecafa is not in the best condition,” Magogo noted in 2019. “We know Cecafa was the only out of the six Caf zones that used to organize competitions but it is the other way today! so, we must revive our region to be able to organize competitions and develop.”

The activation culminated in a change of guard, ushering in the newly-elected Tanzania FA president Wallace Karia to the region's presidency.

Lack of commitment, money

Karia was elected unopposed on the eve of the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup final that Uganda Cranes won on December 19, 2019 in Kampala.

In his first speech, the Tanzanian noted the challenges of commitment by members and a lack of resources after sponsors pulled out and promised to address them.

However, the issues persisted. Since then, the original Senior Challenge Cup has not been held due to the same reasons. The members had devised an alternative plan in 2021 and agreed to temporarily transform it into an under-23 tournament that they were to fund themselves.

The first edition of the under-23 format was held in July 2021 in Ethiopia.

“Cecafa members agreed that the Challenge Cup is played by the U-23 age category and all Member Associations contribute US$20,000 (approx. sh70m then) which will help the hosts meet some of the costs,” Kenyan administrator Auka Gecheo who replaced Musonye noted as he announced that all the 12 nations plus guests DR Congo had confirmed participation.

Nine nations including hosts Ethiopia and eventual winners Tanzania, Uganda and Burundi took part.

The others were Eritrea, Kenya, South Sudan and Djibouti while Sudan, Rwanda, Somalia and Zanzibar failed.

Fufa first vice president and president of both Uganda and East Africa Secondary Sports Justus Mugisha elaborates that they were looking at youth development when reforming Africa’s oldest tournament but acknowledges lack of cooperation as well.

“The Cecafa members agreed on a format of financing the tournament in the absence of a sponsor and also opted for U-23 to help in development. However, it's also true that most countries prefer to host sponsored tournaments,” Mugisha told SCORE.

Qualifiers lifeline

The [U-23] championship has not returned since. Earlier on, Caf had changed the format for qualifiers for youth that meant the U-17 and U-20 boys Africa Cup of Nations, Caf Women’s Champions League and Caf African Schools Championship qualifiers would be competed in the six continental zones.

That decision threw a lifeline to Cecafa and led to the formation of new age-grade tournaments and revived the Cecafa U-20 for the first time since 2010. Uganda won the 2020 edition and went on to represent the region alongside Tanzania at Afcon U-20 in 2021 where the Hippos won silver.

The Hippos returned in February this year for the 2023 version together with South Sudan whom they beat in the Cecafa qualifying final in Sudan last year.

Age-cheating menace

Uganda and Tanzania won the zonal tickets for the U-17 in Morocco but the tournament was cancelled due to Covid. The preceding 2023 Cecafa qualifiers and finals left the region clouded in shame.

First, Eritrea and Rwanda withdrew from the qualifying tournament in Ethiopia, the latter citing school commitments of their players. There have been concerns as well about the academic commitment of some youngsters who have been heavily involved in the rigorous training regimes especially in the Ugandan sides.

Then, Djibouti and Sudan were disqualified after a number of their players failed the eligibility test.

Somalia and South Sudan went all the way to reach the final with the former winning. Both qualified for the final tournament in Algeria but South Sudan did not make their debut after five players were found ineligible and led to their expulsion.

A number of commentators have raised the flag on age-cheating. Recently, Djibouti wrote to Cecafa warning that they won’t take part in any youth tournaments unless the age-cheating menace is sorted. Their team had been mauled in the Cecafa U-15 held in Njeru last month.

Duplication?

Commentators have also complained about the issue of duplication, formation of new age categories and inconsistency in hosting them.

Since Karia’s arrival in 2019, six new tournaments for both boys and girls have been introduced on top of Caf's age-grade qualifiers.

The U-18 boys and girls tournament was launched this year; the U-15 boys tournament returned last month after a four-year hiatus since its inauguration in 2019; and the girls U-17 and U-20 championships were launched in 2019 and 2021 but have not been held again.

A Cecafa official told this reporter that the newly-formed tournaments are only there to prepare the respective national teams for future Caf and Fifa tournaments.

The U-15 has also been deemed as a duplication. Barely a fortnight after the boys' final climaxed in Uganda, another version for the Caf Africa Schools Championship kicked off in Nairobi, Kenya.

Uganda was represented by St. Mary’s Kitende and Kawempe Muslim but the hosts Kenya used a national select side. Same to other countries!

Cecafa, as well, referred to the respective teams as national U15s raising the question why the tournaments were split. Mugisha argues on Cecafa’s side.

“Junior tournaments can never be too many. The young ones need many more leg miles to enable them to develop into professionals in the future,” Mugisha added.

Funding

Caf sponsors the schools games while the other junior tournaments are funded by the Fifa Forward Programme. Under the programme, Cecafa and the other zonal associations receive a funding of up to $1.25m (Sh4.7b) every January from 2923 to 2026 to organise regional football competitions but most importantly for women and youth. Cecafa is required to organise at least one for women’s, and two each for girls and boys to qualify for the second installment ($1.25) of the four year funding of $5m for 2023 to 2026. The funding was increased by $1m from what they received between 2019 to last year. Probably answers why there are more youth tournaments as the seniors flop.

The Senior Women's Championship has also been held only once since 2019!

Lost value

“The biggest positive is that there are youth tournaments being played but that is because they’re sponsored by Fifa and Caf,” Collins Okinyo, an analyst adds his voice.

“We need Cecafa to come out of their comfort zone and look for sponsorships to revive the senior championship and [club] because that’s what made Cecafa what it is.

"They need to improve their media and publicity because even these youth tournaments are going on but people don't know about them," the veteran journalist adds.

Since 2002, the club championship that started informally in 1967 was known as the Kagame Interclub Cup due to the sponsorship offered by Rwandan president Paul Kagame.

President Kagame offered strictly to sponsor the prize money to a tune of $60,000 whenever it is hosted but the members have often shunned to host.

The prestigious tournament that had been held annually from 1974 to 2015 with an exception of 1990 hit a rough patch after 2015. It has been held only thrice since then with the most successful clubs from Tanzania -Yanga and Simba- taking turns to undermine its relevance.

Alternative plan

The Dar Es Salaam giants have won the cup 11 times between them and reached 21 finals. They are now looking elsewhere for other challenges.

Alternatively, the two giants together with Azam have been lured to Zanzibar for the lucrative Mapinduzi Cup for years now. Next week from December 29, the three with fellow compatriot and emerging moneybags Singida United will descend to the island for another showpiece as the ultimate fate of the Kagame Club Championship hangs in balance. They will take part in the 2023 Mapinduzi edition as invited guests alongside four-time Ugandan champions URA FC, reigning and record Rwandan champions APR, Bandari (Kenya) and Vital’O from Burundi.

Previous winners of the tournament have banked about $10,000 to $15,000 beggingbthe question why the big teams shun a Cecafa with a prize money of $30,000, $20,000 and $10,000 for a tournament in the same region, if that is the motivation.

Two years ago, Tanzanian president Samiah Suluhu offered to sponsor the women's version to a tune of $100,000. According to Karia, president Suluhu had promised to offer the subsequent editions and temporarily changed the title to Samia Suluhu Cecafa Women's Championship but that never lived beyond the 2021 tournament.

Alternatively, Suluhu has been sponsoring Taifa Stars fans and Simba and Yanga's business at the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup.

Commentary: As of now, Cecafa seem to be relying heavily on the Fifa funds for youth to keep them alive but there's need to resurrect their prized assets and put value to them to get sponsors. The media, communications and commercial wings need to be reorganised and reenergised to reconnect with the masses again.

Caf can as well push it by restructuring the Africa Nations Championship qualifiers to be played in form of the zonal tournaments in place of the current format.

Cecafa executive committee

President – Wallace Karia (Tanzania)

Vice president - Isayas Jira Bosho (Ethiopia)

Members - Gen. Augustino Parek Maduot (South Sudan), Alexandre Muyenge (Burundi), Doris Petra (Kenya), Olivier Mugabo Nizeyimana (Rwanda) – co-opted.

Cecafa Kagame Interclub record winners

Simba (Tanzania) – 6 (1974, 1991,1992,1995,1996 & 2002

AFC Leopards (Kenya) – 6 (1967, 1979, 1982, 1983, 1984 & 1997)

Yanga (Tanzania) – 5 (1975, 1993, 1999, 2011, 2008)

Tusker (Kenya) – 5 (1988, 1989, 2000, 2001, 2008)

APR (Rwanda) – 3 (2004, 2007, 2010)

Al Merrikh (Sudan) – 3 (1986, 1994, 2014)

SC Villa (Uganda) – 3 (1987, 2003, 2005)

Gor Mahia (Kenya) – 3 (1980, 1981, 1985)

KCCA FC (Uganda) – 2 (1978, 2019)

Police (Uganda) – 2006

Express (Uganda) – 2021

Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup record winners (1926-2023)

Uganda – 40

Kenya – 21

Tanzania – 9

Ethiopia – 4

Malawi, Sudan – 3

Zambia – 2

Rwanda, Zanzibar, Zimbabwe - 1

Cecafa Women’s Championship record winners

Tanzania – 2 ( 2016 & 2018)

Kenya – 2019

Uganda – 2022

Caf Women’s Champions League – Cecafa winners

2021 – Vihiga Queens (Kenya)

2022 – Simba Queens (Tanzania)

2023 – JKT Queens (Tanzania)

CAf African Schools Championship – Cecafa qualifier

2023 (Boys) - Royal Giants (Uganda)

2023 (Girls) – Fountain Gate (Tanzania)

2024 (Boys) – St. Mary’s Kitende (Uganda)

2024 (Girls) – Kawempe Muslim (Uganda)

Defending champions (New tournaments)

U-23 Boys challenge Cup – Tanzania (2021)

U-20 Championship (boys) – Uganda (2022)

U-20 Championship (girls) – Ethiopia (2021)

U-17 Championship (Boys) – Somalia (2022)

U-17 Championship (girls) – Uganda (2019)

U-18 Championship (boys) – Uganda (2023)

U-15 Championship (boys) - Zanzibar