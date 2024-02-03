The numbers behind the 2023/24 FWSL season

Teams kill early

Local stats website ugandafootball.com shows that 61 of the 116 goals scored in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) have been scored in the first half. This, however, excludes the own goals scored this season but one many might remember came from She Maroons’ Justine Najjuko for Kampala Queens (KQ) in the first half of the encounter at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

In fact KQ win so early that 67 percent of their 15 goals have been scored in the first half. That is as high as Wakiso Hills, Rines and Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) – who have been the top scorers for the past two seasons.

Table leaders Kawempe Muslim have also scored 11 of their 19 goals in the first half.

The website also has records of 98 of the goals and of these nine came in the first 10 minutes – six of those have been scored by KQ.

Various scorers

All teams have at least five different goal scorers on their cards already. Lady Doves have seen nine different players score for them while Kawempe have had eight.

Even bottom-placed Wakiso Hill have had five different scorers for their six goals.

In a league suffering with a dearth of strikers, sharing goals is a necessity.

Almost no home advantage

Kawempe and KQ are outliers with four out five home wins apiece. UCU follows with three out four wins but the rest of the teams have either won half of their home games or less.

UMHS and Rines have won two of four, She Maroons two of five, Lady Doves and Wakiso just one of four while Asubo won just one of five home games.

Makerere University has drawn four of its home games losing the last one 4-2 to Asubo.

Interestingly, the stats do not get better on the road as KQ and Kawempe are the leaders with just 50 percent wins on the road.

Improvement/ decline

Kawempe have 11 points more than the 10 they had in nine games last season. In fact it took them 14 matches to reach 21 points last season.

By contrast, their title rivals KQ had 21 points in seven matches last season and have 20 in nine now – seven less than they had at halfway point last year.

She Maroons, who came from the second tier, have 13 points which is two more than the 11 they managed in all 18 games in their debut 2021/22 FWSL season.

Asubo is another interesting team. They needed 12 matches to make nine points (with just four after nine games) last season and now have nine in nine – not far from Rines SS who now have eight after managing seven at this point last season.

Lady Doves seem to have kept to form. They had 13 points at halfway point last season and now have 12. But they lost three consecutive games at the start of the second round last season and will need to do better.

Makerere are not far off with eight in nine as was the case last season but they got 14 in the next nine, just like Rines, to beat the drop

UCU have had their worst start to the FWSL with 12 points in nine games – that is four less than midway the 2022/23 season and two less than they had managed at this point in the 2021/22 season.

UMHS are uncharacteristically underperforming too. For the last two seasons, they had 19 points at halfway point. Now they have 12. But with them set to have their third coach of the season, it is no surprise.

Newly promoted Wakiso are in relegation form with just five points but should be encouraged that Asubo had four at this point last season. In fact, the man that saved Asubo from the drop, Rogers Nkugwa, has been appointed coach at the St. Mary’s Kitende-based Wakiso.

Team of the season thus far;

Goalkeeper: Juliet Adeke (Kawempe)

Seven clean sheets in nine games is a marvel

Defenders:

Shakirah Nankwangwa (Kawempe) – a tireless worker and very capable on the ball

Shadia Nankya (UCU) – she is feeling fitter and probably the reason UCU have four clean sheets like KQ and She Maroons

Jamila Nabulime (KQ) – got herself into the KQ team ahead of Lukia Namubiru and Patricia Akiror, who is now her centre-back partner

Jolly Kobusingye (Kawempe) – Improved in tonnes. Calmer on the ball now and is starting to score goals

Midfielders

Jackline Adong (She Maroons) – More than just a physical presence. She works the ball and scores goals; in ahead of Hadijah Nandago because of the number of games played

Phiona Nabulime (Kawempe) – Aura, control, composure, elegance, creativity, goals, great interviews and everything else you like about football

Krusum Namutebi (Kawempe) – The hardest position to play for a possession-based team is defensive midfield but Namutebi makes it looks easy

Attackers

Aminah Nababi (Rines) – She is an entertainer and probably forgets that Rines has points to chase. In just ahead of Yudaya Nakayenze

Zainah Nandede (KQ) – If a game is tight late on, trust Nandede to win it for you and that is why she is in ahead of teammate Catherine Nagadya

Agnes Nabukenya (Kawempe) – If the league ended now, she would be MVP. No 15 year old gets a standing ovation and a senior team call up from their national team coach anywhere in the world

FWSL Table

Kawempe Muslim 9 6 3 0 19 4 21

Kampala Queens 9 6 2 1 16 7 20

She Maroons 9 3 4 2 15 11 13

Lady Doves 9 3 3 3 14 11 12

UCU Lady Cardinals 9 3 3 3 7 5 12

Uganda Martyrs 9 3 3 3 11 11 12

Asubo Ladies 9 2 3 4 10 18 9

Makerere University 9 1 5 3 10 15 8

Rines SS WFC 9 2 2 5 10 20 8