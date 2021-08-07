The re-appointment of Micho Sredojevic makes a mockery of local managerial talent

By Moses Banturaki More by this Author

The sacking of Jonathan McKinstry in April and our failure to qualify for Afcon 2021 under the guidance of caretaker manager Abdallah Mubiru, presented Fufa with not just an opportunity to reconfigure, but the conviction that local football managers don’t cut it.

Evidently, Fufa made up their mind they wouldn’t be trusting indigenous managers with the next regime, on that windy afternoon in Blantyre at the end of March. So, on Monday they unveiled yet another foreign coach, the amiable Micho Sredojevic.

I like Micho. He is our man and boasts of two league championships and a Cup, here in Uganda. Vitally, it is he who ended our four-decade wait to re-join the table of men. He could take us to Afcon again and that endears all of us to him.

But isn’t it too shortsighted to limit our ambitions to simply qualifying for the next Afocn? Because that is what we have done with this appointment. Not even the bold announcement on Monday that Micho’s key objective was World Cup 2026 would shield the fact that the appointment is not only a confession that our ambitions are shortsighted but that the ability of an indigenous manager to achieve these targets, is something we doubt.

And yet I really believe that because we weren’t going to Afcon (and if we were to be honest, the World Cup 2022 is out of our reach), now was the perfect opportunity to reset and lay the foundation of a new footballing philosophy around some solid local managerial talent. We had 18 months to do that and instead went and blew away 12 of those making eyes at foreigner managers.

You see we have entrusted Fufa with a job to deliver to us a national team manager. For the most part though the opportunities Fufa avail to local talent are limited to part-time roles as assistants or caretakers. The reason for this is that our local managers lack the prerequisite experience.

And while it is indeed true that men like Molly Byekwaso or Abdallah Mubiru are inexperienced at this level, it is also true that Sebastian Desabre and McKinstry’s experience at this level was lacking. So why them? Have we been reduced to tracking the most affordable foreigners on offer and not necessarily the most qualified candidates for the job? Are we just infatuated with the foreign coach, a whimsical nomad and continental hawker of managerial ‘competence’?

If that is true as is most likely the case given current evidence, then we shall be back here in no time at all. First, that Micho has never held down a job on the continent for more than three years.

Second, even when he has held on for long enough to achieve a semblance of success like at SC Villa (2001-2004) or his first stint as Uganda Cranes Manager (2013-2017), he has left almost immediately afterwards. This is what makes his 2026 World Cup objective ridiculous. But also, this is hardly the quality you want in a man you entrust with building for the future.

Fufa might disagree but I know that we had six foreign managers in the last two decades since our last indigenous manager – Mike Mutebi. It is a mockery of local managerial talent and the building of a national football philosophy that the highlight of all those years and all those foreign coaches, is the modest Afcon 2017 group stage, an achievement that earned Micho the right to walk into the job without as much as an interview.

