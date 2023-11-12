The rise and fall of Orange Block Busters

In April 2022, OBB were the toast of Ugandan volleyball. Playing in the National Volleyball League for the first time, the Iganga-base outfit made history by defeating Nemostars in the finals to lift the trophy.

A new giant had been born, and the volleyball fraternity welcomed a franchise that was expected to challenge the top order for some time.

The triumph in the finals might have been a surprise, but the signs were glaring when OBB put up a contest against Sport-S in the National Club Championship semifinals before the start of the 2022 season.

With experienced players like Ivan Ongom, John Bosco Opendi and John Mark Okurut, the club had pieces to work with and took the game to Nemostars, recovering from defeat in Game One to win the next two and snatch the title.

On the touchline was Lawrence Yakan, a household name in Ugandan volleyball, despite switching allegiances to represent Rwanda internationally.

No more

If the early top-flight success was supposed to provide a sneak peek of what to expect in the future, it could not have been further from the truth.

Fast forward to 2023, and OBB has been disqualified from the league after failing to honour fixtures early in the ongoing season.

The newly released fixture by the Uganda Volleyball Federation is without OBB, with the club facing punishment for forfeiting three matches.

The trouble started from the onset after OBB failed to travel to Gulu for their two fixtures against Sport-S and Gulu Volleyball Club on October 7, 2023, citing logistical challenges.

"We gave someone money to transport the team to Gulu, but he delayed, and it became impossible for us to get there in time for the games," Team Manager Yahya Waguma told Score.

"We communicated to the Sports Organising Commission (SOC), but they said it was too late and decided to give walkovers," he added.

The one-time champions regrouped and honoured their fixtures against UCU Doves and Nemostars before forfeiting another two fixtures to leave SOC with a decision to make.

By missing their fixtures against Ndejje Sharks and newly promoted Elyon, OBB had already crossed the line to the wrong side of the law, and their elimination from the league became inevitable.

"We missed the games against Ndejje and Elyon because we got an accident in Kakira on our way. We communicated to SOC, and they had doubts and asked us to send photos. By the time we sent photos, they said it was already late, and walkovers had been awarded to the opponents," Waguma revealed.

According to SOC Chairman Andrew Ekusai, OBB's biggest challenge was poor communication, which left them with no option but to follow the stipulated rules and inevitably kick the side out of the league.

"They failed to travel to honour their matches, and the by-laws say that if you forfeit three league matches, you are disqualified," Ekusai told this publication.

OBB's failed trip to Kampala to face Ndejje and Elyon on October 15, 2023, did not attract any sympathy from SOC, with the evidence of a reported accident tabled, questionable, in the view of the commission.

"Their reasons were coming in so late; they sent messages 20 minutes before their match, which was scheduled at 9 am. The evidence of the accident was also questionable, and it came at 10 am," Ekusai revealed.

"It was so hard to hold or postpone the games, so we decided to follow the rules."

It is important to note that the two OBB sides also forfeited their bronze matches last season after they were eliminated in the semifinals.

Financial challenges

While winning the league, OBB had attracted top talent in the country, and that only meant a hefty wage bill every month.

The success whetted the team's appetite, and management was forced into further investment in the women's side that had just been promoted to the top flight.

Eager to replicate what the men's side had done in their first season of top-flight volleyball, the OBB management raided Ndejje Elites for the trio of setter Jesca Kaidu, opposite Moreen Mwamula and middle blocker Faith Magole.

That was a big statement, and OBB went on to run over Ndejje in the semifinals of the Club Championship in Iganga before defeating Sport-S in the final to announce their arrival on the big stage.

However, the happy days did not last as the team's financial situation took a downward trajectory. It is said that Ahmed Kigundu, the team's major financier and UVF's first vice president, realised there was never going to be a return on investment and decided to step away, leaving a funding gap.

What followed was an exodus of players from the club, and eventually, the ladies' team collapsed.

The men's team also seems to be headed in the same direction.

Ongom, Opendi, Jonathan Tumukunde, Brian Atuheire, Elijah Cosmas Apunyo and Hussein Adome are some of the players who left to seek greener pastures elsewhere.

Libero Sharif Nabbanji and Okurut are the two senior players who stuck with the team.

Inevitable

UVF Technical Director Tonny Lakony believes it was inevitable that OBB would take the direction of teams like Dairy, Old Kampala Deaf and Matrix, who arrived on the big stage with pomp before collapsing.

"Building a club without proper foundation and structures to facilitate sustainability is a lesson that many clubs have suffered in the past," Lakony told Score.

"To make a club pro, one needs to have sponsorships; it can't be from an individual. Otherwise, the basket runs dry," he added.

With Ugandan clubs not getting any revenue from gate collections, many rely on well-wishers for funding.

Clubs are tasked to recruit players, train them, and showcase their talent with no return expected.

The little money collected is channelled to run the operations of the league, leaving clubs to find other means of survival.

OBB is the latest of those feeling the pinch and must now do it the hard way by returning to the lowest division in Ugandan volleyball to start their journey back to the top flight.

Players' fate

The club's disqualification has left the players between a rock and a hard place.

The transfer season closed, and having already featured for OBB, the players must wait for the next window to be able to move to other teams and continue to play.

"I am now looking forward to the mid season transfer window because it's not easy to be out the whole season," Okurut told Score.

Like Okurut, Waguma believes the players should not be caught in the mix. He believes the federation has the power to keep them on court as the team sorts itself.

"If there is a chance, we can loan the players out so that they play. Sitting out the whole year would not be good for them," Waguma said.

Per the UVF transfer guidelines, the transfer window will open at the end of the season, meaning that the players who have already featured for OBB will have to sit out the rest of the campaign.

The team is, however, still allowed to take part in open tournaments. But it remains to be seen if the club actually has what it takes to avoid extinction.