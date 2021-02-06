The rise and fall of Yunus Sentamu

By Moses Banturaki More by this Author

He doesn’t carry the team the way Hassan Wasswa does, or even employ the blood and iron ways of Andy Mwesigwa. He is not a dribbler in the style of Brian Majwega. We don’t even know yet if he will be a great goal scorer in the mould of Isa Sekatawa.

He is not particularly fast in the hustle-them-to-death pattern of Geoffrey Massa. He is not even the most talented footballer this country has ever seen, but when the chips are down, what kind of striker do you want on your team? A man who takes his chances, that’s who.”

And that, folks, is how I introduced Yunus Sentamu in this column seven years ago.

Back then, he was just a 19-year-old sensation freshly picked from the foothills of the Rwenzoris and brought to Vipers, via St Juliana, Gayaza, and Kitende.

He was to announce his arrival on the big stage before an audience of scouts and prime-time television viewers by bagging a brace for Uganda against the much-fancied Burkinabe at the Chan of 2014 in South Africa.

Even then, both those who did and didn’t know him, were agreed on one point: that his emerging career was headed for the kind of debates where opinions sit on opposite sides of a very passionate line.

Some believed the goalkeeper turned striker was an opinionated footballer, a lad whose head had already been turned by the relative privilege associated with coming through Kitende the school or Viper FC the football team. While many others thought he was the very personification of football genius.

It turns out that he mostly vindicated the former

We should avoid being too inconsiderate of the challenges that those who come through our footballing system must contend with, but I can confidently say Yunus Sentamu has not fulfilled even half of the potential he once possessed.

He is 26 years now and it speaks volumes that a boy who once played for African giants AS Vita and Sfaxien and tested the European pro-circuit must be fished off the dirt pitches of Kibuli, to contend for places at Vipers with upstarts likes Ibrahim Orit and Jamil Karisa.

Admittedly, time never stands still. But how can we forget the time when we were all awe-struck by his intuitive anticipation, feline-like speed of thought, and calmness? We all thought of these things as a striker’s biggest weapons. Both his goals versus Burkina Faso had elements of all the three.

Surely, at 19 he was too young to have committed all these attributes to muscle memory as a result of years of training and application. He was a natural, we thought. A brilliant find.

It was, therefore, very logical to expect of him to go on and have a career that would make him rich and famous. And he almost did. He made the Caf Champions league final with AS Vita and once signed a $200,000 deal with Tunisian side Sfaxien. Then for some reason, things started to go south.

That he has 19 caps for the Cranes in seven years and notably failed to make the Afcon 2017 team at a time when our lead striker Godfrey Massa had blanked during the entire qualification campaign, is suggestive of the fortunes of a boy who the game and the nation had given up on.

We probably will never know whether he was beaten into a corner by unforgiving burdens of expectation or that self-discipline failed him. Either way he seems to have travelled the path and suffered the fate of many Uganda prospects – that of great promise and pitiful underachievement. Shame really.

