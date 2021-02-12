The suspected gangster at the heart of boxing

By Monitor Reporters More by this Author

It was the Gypsy King himself who revealed it all in a near joyous social media post last June.

“I’m just after getting off the phone with Daniel Kinahan. He’s just informed me that the biggest fight in British boxing history has just been agreed. Get in there my boy!”

The big fight was on. Terms had been agreed for the contest boxing fans wanted more than any other – Tyson Fury versus Anthony Joshua.

Fury’s post was exultant. “Big thank you Dan for getting this deal over the line.”

But Fury hadn’t just given fans the news they wanted to hear. He had also given up one of boxing’s darkest secrets. The man he thanked three times in his 55-second video, is alleged to be one of Europe’s top mobsters, whose cartel deals in drugs and guns.

That’s Fury’s adviser Daniel Kinahan.

Three months later and I [Darragh MacIntyre] was talking to a former boxer outside the gym he runs in a major British city, for a BBC Panorama documentary.

Social scientists would describe the neighbourhood as suffering from long-term economic decline. This man has worn a few hats in his time – most significantly as a part-time guardian to a number of young folk.

I asked him what he thought of Tyson Fury’s news when he first heard it.

“Delighted, delighted. Great news,” he says.

But not because of the big fight.

“I thought, ‘Finally they’ll have to deal with Daniel Kinahan,’” he says. “They will have to get rid of him from boxing. The police will deal with him. Everyone knows now.”

But he was totally disillusioned. Months had passed and nothing had changed.

“Look up the street there,” he says. “There’s teenage girls turning to prostitution to pay for their drug habit. Kids all around on drugs.”

Although Kinahan has never been convicted, this man is all too aware of the Irishman’s reputation and that he has been named in court as the head of a drug cartel.

The man I was meeting wanted to know why he should be convincing kids that boxing offered them a safe haven. How could he argue that boxing protected them from drugs, gangs, violence... when a man like Kinahan was at the top of the sport?

Advertisement

My colleague Stephen Dempster and I had spent weeks trying to find people in boxing who would speak to us about Kinahan. This was at the start of a very unusual road trip that had begun with a conversation with a long-retired boxing fanatic in Belfast.

He gave us one name. And a phone number. We followed his lead and got another name. And so it went. It was as if there was a secret association at the heart of professional boxing. All united on one point, Daniel Kinahan was a disaster for the fight game. “But please,” they all said, “don’t mention my name.”

These people were big men mostly. All of them had been around a few tough nuts in their time. And all of them were afraid of Kinahan, Fury’s main man.

The Regency Hotel shooting

It was a little after two o’clock on Friday February 5, 2016. Newspaper photographer Ernie Leslie was scanning the outside of the Regency Hotel in north Dublin. He was looking for signs of Kinahan, a man he knew as the alleged boss of a powerful drugs cartel.

Leslie and Alan Sherry, a reporter colleague from Ireland’s Sunday World newspaper, thought there was a fair chance Kinahan would be about. His boxing management company, MGM, was hosting a big tournament – the Clash of the Clans – on Saturday.

It was a joint promotion between Kinahan’s MGM and Frank Warren, one of the biggest names in British boxing. On this afternoon, the boxers were taking part in a weigh-in at the hotel. Fans were in attendance. Leslie drove past the front of the hotel but there was no sign of Kinahan.

“Then we spotted this guy we knew to be part of the gang. He was going from a car back to the hotel so we decided to park up and maybe get some shots of him and others at the end of the weigh in.”

But inside the hotel, murder and mayhem were imminent.

The last fighter to be weighed-in was Gary Sweeney. Done. The Irishman turned to walk off stage and continue preparations for his first professional fight since he had turned pro under Kinahan and MGM. A camera phone captured what happened next.

There’s a sudden explosion of noise. Screams of fear and panic, and at least one gunshot. Sweeney, and everyone else, dash to get away and out. On the phone footage the voice of a terrified child can be heard: “Daddy help me!”

That was Sweeney’s eight-year-old nephew, there to cheer on his Uncle Gary. Now they were all running for their lives.

Minutes earlier, a middle-aged man wearing a distinctive flat cap had walked through the hotel linked arm-in-arm with what appeared to be a female companion. They were looking for Kinahan, with the aim of shooting him dead.

Later, witnesses would say they made an odd couple. For starters the “female” was wearing a wig, and seemed to be having trouble walking in high-heeled boots. So when they appeared in the Regency suite, it didn’t take long before people realised something was very off. That they were now both wielding handguns completed the picture.

Three other gunmen arrived in the lobby of the hotel. They were dressed in the uniform of the Irish police Emergency Response Unit and carried what appeared to be Kalashnikov rifles.

Some of those fleeing from the weigh-in ran straight into them. One of them, David Byrne, regarded as a top criminal associate of Daniel Kinahan’s, was shot dead. Security cameras tracked the progress of all the gunmen as they began roaming the hotel, hunting Kinahan.

Two more associates of Kinahan were shot and injured. But their quarry had escaped.

Photographer Leslie had heard the first shot. “We were sitting in the car when we heard a loud “crack”. We looked at each other in shock. We couldn’t believe it. Then we saw people running, in a state of panic.”

He spotted a man wearing a flat cap running towards a parked van.

“It was instinct. I thought I could see something in his hand,” says Leslie. “I stopped the car and grabbed the camera. And just started to shoot away.”

Reporter Alan Sherry noticed something else. A long-barrelled gun was pointing out of the van’s window. Then it was pointed directly at them. Leslie threw the car into reverse. The van drove off in the opposite direction. Without pausing to study the pictures, the photographer sent them to his news desk. What he didn’t know until his editor rang him was that he had captured two gunmen leaving the scene.

One photograph was crisp and clear. It showed “flat cap” with his gun, and running just ahead of him the “female”, also with a gun. Both were in sharp focus.

“Flat cap” was quickly identified as Kevin Murray from Strabane in Northern Ireland. The 46-year-old, known to have ties with dissident Republicans, remnants of the IRA, was arrested. He didn’t face trial, though, because he was very ill with motor neurone disease, and died 18 months after the shooting.

Irish police were convinced the “female” attacker was Dubliner Patrick Hutch. His brother Gary had once been Kinahan’s right-hand man. But they had fallen out, and Gary had been shot dead. The Hutch family blamed Kinahan.

Hutch, then 24, was charged with murder but his trial collapsed two years ago and he remains a free man. Except that he now lives with a permanent death threat over him.

The feud

There was a time when heroin couldn’t be found in Dublin. But by the time Kinahan’s father Christopher was dealing heroin in the 1980s, it had taken a grip in the city.

“A particular group of criminals saw the market,” says Michael O’Sullivan, a former assistant commissioner in the Garda Síochána, the Irish police force. “They had contacts in the UK. They sought to make a lot of money, and introduced heroin into Dublin city around 1980.”

Back in the day, O’Sullivan was a drugs squad officer in Dublin. In 1986, he arrested Christopher Kinahan Snr for heroin dealing.

“He was operating a safe flat, a luxury apartment which was the nerve centre for the distribution of heroin through most of Dublin city.”

Christopher Kinahan’s background was, as they say in Ireland, “respectable”. The family home in north Dublin is reported to have been the childhood home of an Irish prime minister.

As Dublin crime reporter Nicola Tallant tells us, unlike those people who fall into crime for one reason or another, Christopher Kinahan Snr chose a life of crime.

After his arrest, Kinahan was sentenced to six years in jail. Other shorter prison terms would follow in Ireland, Netherlands and Belgium. But all the while he was building up his list of contacts, growing what became known in law enforcement circles as the Kinahan Organised Crime Group (KOCG).

By 2010, KOCG had centred its operations on Marbella in southern Spain. Brothers Daniel and Christopher Jnr were helping their father run the family cartel.

Daniel Kinahan was already sufficiently prominent to be name-checked in a US diplomatic cable sent from Sierra Leone to DC. The cable, sent in November 2009, said UK police described him as “an Irish businessman involved in narcotrafficking throughout Europe,” who “may be interested in expanding his network to West Africa.”

In May 2010, Spanish authorities with the assistance of Irish, British and Dutch police, launched what appeared to be a decisive series of raids as part of a far-reaching investigation into KOCG. The three Kinahans and associates were arrested. Homes and luxury cars were seized. It looked like it could be the end of the road for the Kinahans.

The Irish media feasted on the details of the Spanish investigation. Journalists Stephen Breen and colleague Owen Conlon actually got their hands on a copy of the police files.

Co-authors of ‘The Cartel, a study of the KOCG,’ they are among a group of dedicated Irish journalists who have been rigorously detailing the activities of the Kinahans.

“Their money laundering networks were global and included over 500m euro worth of properties in northern Brazil,” Breen claimed to us. “Money was then being sent to Cyprus, to Lichtenstein, to Switzerland, to Panama, all to hide the cartel’s cash.”

And the authorities had made up their mind about the eldest Kinahan brother, as Breen explains: “They identify Daniel Kinahan as having overall control of the day-to-day running of the cartel.”

But Operation Shovel, as it was called, proved to have no real bite. It lasted 10 years and resulted in a handful of minor charges. None at all for Daniel Kinahan.

Once upon a time, the extended Hutch family from north inner-city Dublin, and the Kinahans got along just fine. Irish police say Gerry Hutch and Christopher Snr laundered cash, processed stolen cheques and generally helped each other out.

But there were differences. Gerry Hutch is known as The Monk. Christopher Snr is known as the Dapper Don. Hutch did robberies. He frowned on drugs. Kinahan Snr couldn’t deal enough of both.

Gary Hutch was Gerry’s nephew. Unfortunately, as things turned out, he chose to follow the crime model of Christopher Kinahan Snr, and not his uncle’s. He moved to Spain, close to Daniel Kinahan.

Investigators there concluded: “He is Daniel’s right-hand man and transmits his orders to members of a lower rank.”

Then came the fallout. By 2014 Gary was suspected of being an informant.

Two years earlier, Kinahan had helped set up a boxing management company in Marbella. His business partner and the face of the enterprise was Birmingham boxer Matthew Macklin. It was called Macklin’s Gym Marbella, or MGM.

Kinahan’s interest in boxing went back to his Dublin days. He’s more than a fan of the sport and had been running his own gym in the Spanish city before he teamed up with Macklin and opened MGM in 2012.

For sure, well-known criminals used the gym. But MGM became known as a serious professional base for boxers.

Talented young British and Irish fighters began training at MGM. Good financial terms were on offer and the best of facilities were on tap. Among the recruits was Tom Stalker, the captain of the British 2012 Olympic boxing team.

By the summer of 2014, British boxing’s most powerful promoters – Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren – had both had visited and broken bread with Kinahan.

Frank Warren and Daniel Kinahan

MGM was quickly becoming a player in the boxing business. And despite its apparent attraction to well-known criminals, it seemed divorced from the out-workings of criminality.

That was to change.

First came the shooting that August of top boxing trainer Jamie Moore at Kinahan’s Spanish home. Moore, who’d been working at the Marbella gym, survived. But he wasn’t the intended target. It’s widely reported that the gunman had been hunting Kinahan himself.

One month later. Another regular at the gym – reputed mobster Gerard Kavanagh – was shot.

Murderous violence was suddenly stalking MGM. And somewhere in the furious mix of paranoia, alleged drug dealing, drug taking and guns, someone resolved to kill Gary Hutch. Word was that he had organised the attempted hit on Kinahan. Reports suggest a deal to save his life had been drawn up between his family and the KOCG. If it had been, it didn’t hold.

He was shot dead in Spain a year later.

In Marbella, you might have thought the shadow of the gunmen would have obliterated MGM’s rise. Three shootings. Two murders. But you would be wrong.

By the year’s end MGM and Kinahan could boast of two world champions, Liam Smith and Billy J. Saunders.

The organisation

Days after the Regency weigh-in shooting, the killings started in earnest. Taxi driver Eddie Hutch was shot dead – an execution thought to have been carried out by the Kinahan cartel.

Irish police have said he was an innocent man. But he was a brother of Gerry Hutch, the man alleged to have organised the hotel hit.

The Kinahan cartel was blamed for most of the killings that followed. For two years, a small section of Dublin city appeared under siege. A total of 18 people would die, most of whom were relatives or associates of the Hutch’s.

The Kinahan cartel came under ferocious scrutiny from the Irish authorities. Dozens of gang members were jailed. None of the alleged leaders of the cartel faced charges but in the view of the police, their role was made clear.

And while all that was happening with law enforcement, a revolution of sorts was reaching maturity in the boxing world – at MGM in particular.

First in January 2017 came the news that Kinahan was officially standing down from the company. The company rebranded, too, as MTK Global.

Later that year, Sandra Vaughan, a Scottish fake tan entrepreneur and long-time friend of Kinahan’s, bought the company from Macklin. She was at pains to point out that Kinahan and MTK had “cut ties.”

Except it’s not as simple as that. Step into the picture Tyson Fury.

Fury had been in a bad place. After winning the world heavyweight title in 2015, he spent most of the following year in a tumult of drugs, drink and depression. He had to relinquish his titles, and his weight ballooned.

But in 2017, he began a remarkable comeback – in Marbella, at MTK. He slowly regained his fitness and his health. Daniel Kinahan was close by.

Matt Christie, who edits British publication Boxing News, has kept a keen eye on Fury’s journey. “I think what is generally accepted is that Kinahan played a massive part in getting Fury out of the darkness, and offering him a route back to the sport of boxing.”

We haven’t been told on what precise date Kinahan became Fury’s official “adviser”, but in November 2017, on Kinahan’s advice, Fury signed up with MTK.

And in March 2019, a crucial link up was made with Bob Arum, the influential player in US boxing. The big television money followed. A five-fight deal worth $100m capped them all.

If Kinahan had hoped his re-entry from the shade of boxing’s backrooms would herald a permanent place in the limelight, he had called it wrong.

Questions were asked about him at Westminster and in the Irish parliament. It was announced he would no longer negotiate fights for Tyson Fury. Then MTK said he was stepping away from boxing.

As Kinahan slipped back into the shadows, MTK maintained its growth. In recent months, it has started to sign up a host of American talent.

American sports lawyer and former boxing manager Kurt Emhoff said: “They have a tonne of fighters, and now they’re signing even more fighters but, where’s the money coming from to finance this?”

Big money and is Kinahan really out?

Like other private companies, little information is available about MTK’s finances, but in the US courts, a boxing manager has accused it of using Kinahan’s drug money to buy up talent.

The court filing in California alleges it is simply a front for the Kinahan drug cartel: “MTK receives funds directly or indirectly from Kinahan, which are derived from racketeering activities such as drug trafficking and money laundering.”

MTK says the lawsuit will be most vigorously challenged.

The allegation of money laundering was in my mind eight weeks ago when I drove from New York to semi-rural Connecticut to see a man called Bob Yalen, the American appointed as the new chief executive of MTK over the summer. It was he who announced that Kinahan had left boxing.

I knocked on his front door. No recording devices. No camera. I hoped this approach might encourage him to talk because he hadn’t responded to a letter we sent him in Dubai months earlier.

There followed an extraordinary conversation. I had expected him to tell me to leave. But no, Yalen, dressed in casual garb, talked with me on his doorstep for about 15 minutes.

The biggest reveal – that Kinahan was still in boxing, and still very much associated with MTK despite all public claims to the contrary.

Yalen said he was in regular contact with Kinahan, as business required it. He revealed that Kinahan was still advising MTK boxers but couldn’t say if that included Fury.

We asked Fury whether he’s still being advised by Kinahan – but he didn’t respond.

When I pressed Yalen about where the money was coming from to fund the expansion of the company, he said that “a big pot” had been developed over the years. I asked him if that pot came from Kinahan’s drug cartel dealings. He said, “No”.

He said that Kinahan had been the “driving force” in MTK when Yalen first joined the company in 2018 but now Kinahan had “no involvement in the business officially.”

Kinahan’s lawyers told BBC he has “no criminal record or convictions” and that the “wild allegations” about him being a gangster “are false and have no evidential basis whatsoever.”

He’s an independent adviser in boxing and has “exited the business of MTK,” whose lawyers told us it has a “perfectly sustainable business” and that “Mr Kinahan has never owned or controlled our client company”. He’s never provided funding “nor has been a director, shareholder, officer, employee or consultant”.

They said, “It’s true Mr Kinahan does provide personal advice to a number of boxers managed by MTK Global.”

We now knew that Daniel Kinahan, the alleged head of a cartel which is suspected of involvement in murder, drugs and weapons trafficking and money laundering, is still at the heart of the boxing business.

Maybe not at the top table, but you’d bet he’s in the room next door.

Briefly

Kinahan and the big boys

With more than 200 boxers on its books by 2018, MTK was the biggest boxing management in Europe, maybe the world

It looked set to be centrally involved in what many people are calling the biggest fight in British boxing history - Fury against Joshua.

This was the moment, in the late spring and early summer of 2020 when it appears Kinahan decided to claim his place in the boxing limelight.

Fury then did his act of acclimation, praising him for setting up the big fight.

In the media swirl came interviews with promoters Eddie Hearn and Bob Arum. Arum gushed about Kinahan, calling him his ‘captain.’

Hearn said: “He is the guy leading this Fury ship. Everyone knows, particularly in boxing, that he represents a number of high profile boxers.”

MTK boss Sandra Vaughan said: “I will always go to Daniel for advice. If anybody in the boxing world is doing any type of business and doesn’t speak to Daniel, or speak to someone that speaks to Daniel, they are telling lies.”



This abridged article was originally published by the BBC