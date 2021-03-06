There is nothing inherently bad or wrong with local coaches, but here is why Fufa must be wary

By ROBERT MADOI More by this Author

Robert Madoi

It is immediately obvious why Fufa decided to send Cranes coach, Johnny McKinstry on gardening leave this past week. Although battles between the two parties have not been fought in the public eye, an increase in ‘hostility’ in relations was foreseeable – just not to the Northern Irishman.

The terse statement Fufa put out – indicating that McKinstry has been sensationally asked to “step aside” from discharging his duties as Cranes coach for 23 days – makes using the past tense technically wrong. Taken matter-of-factly, though, backing the 35-year-old tactician to be reinstated in April is not different from supporting a doomed cause.

There is no great secret to, or difficulty in, deciphering the loose thread that unravelled McKinstry’s world. There were various moments for the Northern Irishman in the Cranes dugout, some good, none great, some terrible. The past few months have, however, had nothing to write home about.

Entirely! From the South Sudan Afcon qualifying doubleheader right through to the Chan debacle in Douala, success under McKinstry had started to feel oddly thin.

But it is Morley Byekwaso’s stunning success with the Hippos that surely produced a rare moment of emotion and insight.

In recent times, decent showings of Ugandan coaches on the international scene have been somewhere between too many and not enough. No doubt, Byekwaso taking a national football team to its first continental final since 1978 will serve as some kind of totem of belief. Just in case you returned from Mars, the Hippos will lock horns with Ghana’s Black Satellites in the 2021 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations final later today.



The last time Uganda fielded a representative in the final of a continental footballing showpiece, an indigenous head coach (Peter Okee) was in the dugout. Okee had taken over the Cranes coaching reins from the German Otto Westerhoff in 1976.

From that moment right up until 1999, indigenous coaches directed traffic from the Cranes dugout. While most of them spoke with very agreeable and hopeful expressions, there was a gnawing unease about their failure to come up with the goods outside Cecafa events.

Barely masked club politics didn’t help matters, and internet hadn’t democratised consumption of tactical information in banana republics. The decision to have Paul Hasule supplanted by Pedro Pasculli gives a measure of the damaged belief in the wisdom of the directing hand of local coaches.

Fufa proceeded with such reckless abandon, oblivious to the fact that Hasule looked primed to take the Cranes to the 2004 Afcon.

Pasculli, whose claim to fame was sharing a locker room with Diego Maradona during the 1986 Fifa World Cup, unsurprisingly bungled the qualifying campaign. The Argentine, who needed a translator to communicate with players, left as swiftly as he came. But not before superintending over a startling 1-0 home defeat to Rwanda.

Yet Fufa still continued to fall under the spell of foreign coaches. The last indigenous coach to handle the Cranes full-time was Mike Mutebi in 2004 before being replaced by Egyptian Muhammad Abbas.

Moses Basena and Kajoba served as interim coaches in 2017 following the departure of Micho Sredojevic, and Abdallah Mubiru after Sebastien Desabre left in 2019.



Such stints are hardly helpful as they don’t sway local coaches to be dream. One can’t help but wonder what might have become of Leo Adraa’s coaching career had Fufa thrown his weight behind him. The Black Bomber, as Adraa was fondly known during his playing days, guided Uganda’s U-23 to the semifinals of the 1999 All Africa Games.

His reward for the success was being asked to deputise a Nigerian journeyman (Harrison Okagbue) as the Kobs attempted to secure qualification to the 2000 Olympics.

It’s been said that the boldest measures are often the safest. So if Fufa does part ways with McKinstry, any decision to look inward has to be for the long haul. If a local option is zeroed at, support accorded to foreign imports should be replicated. But it’s also important that Fufa make it clear to local coaches that they aren’t going to be beneficiaries of some kind of ‘protectionism.’



