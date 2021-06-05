There was such a thing as non-nosy journalist – everyone called him JB

By Jacobs Odongo Seaman More by this Author

Until his death, only a few knew what the JB initial in Ssenkubuge’s name stood for. He signed off simply as JB and his bylines, photo credits and even branded items were just that.

JB could have passed for John Bosco, John Baptist, or even a closeness to JB Mpiana, of the 1997 Soukous hit ‘Ndombolo’ fame. But the only closeness JB of Monitor had with rumba was in his denims and how he wrapped them to his waist with usually long belts whose end he would leave sagging to his thigh.

The denim, belt, polo cap, and camera were made complete with a drawstring bag that held his paraphernalia. That was JB. The rest was usually in the detail.

But what detail was in JB?

In 2011, I made an attempt to decode the JB initial. He had submitted a photo and being new on the desk, I thought it was necessary to write his photo credit in full. But JB smiled warmly and said it was not John Bosco as I had assumed.

“James Bugembe,” he scribbled on a paper and then said: “But you just let is stay as JB Ssenkubuge.”

A man of the people

Journalism, they say, is a career tailor-made for persons with insatiable appetite for curiosity. But there was an exception, as there was a limit.

First, the limit. With JB, virtually everyone’s curiosity ended in the enigma of his initials. In newsrooms, loose talk is pervasive and fights for space headlines. Yet JB neither indulged in one nor was ever a subject.

“I never, for the time I worked at the Monitor, heard a single negative comment about him,” said Julius Mucungunzi, a journalism lecturer and spokesperson at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Newsroom is a cruel jungle where many ringfence their beats and force away anyone who strays in their territory like animals do. But JB had no time for such. He would simply submit his photos and never complain if they were not being published.

He knew his space. Minded his space. And gave everyone their space.

But he also gave everyone his own space. He was always running errands for even people he did not know. He was the kind to endure bad traffic just to drop off a colleague in town.

“He always wanted to give me a ride – in my own car; even if it meant leaving his own car behind,” recalls Rafsanjan Abbey Taatya, a former society writer at Daily Monitor.

Sande Bashaija, a former editor on the Sports Desk, said JB was one of the guys who gave him the warmest welcome to the newsroom.

“He was always so early to work and keen to get assignments even when he had no camera at times,” Bashaija said of the photojournalist who had a curious reputation of going to the field even without a camera but always delivering photos.

John Batanudde, a photojournalist, explained it down to JB’s personality. He was a man of the people, Batanudde said, so it was easy for JB to talk a colleague into handing him their equipment for shots.

Twenty-six years

Mark Namanya joined Daily Monitor in 2001 as a freelance sports contributor. At the time, he said, JB had already done six years at Monitor and “had built his name as an accomplished sports photographer who had specialised in taking motorsport photos.”

For the nearly two decades, Namanya worked with JB and later supervised him as the Sports Editor. Writing in The Observer on June 2, Namanya said those who worked with JB can attest to an “awesome passion” for his job.

“That he spent 26 years in newspaper photography was testament to his dedication to the industry and love for what he did. 6:30am always found JB in office, such was his time-keeping,” Namanya wrote.

This punctuality is a common theme among those who knew JB. Batanudde said he would wake up the team every time we had to go for an event.

“He could call as early as 4am to remind us that we should start preparing ourselves,” he says.

“He was a time keeper, always in office first and that is 6:30am, latest 7am, and many people saw him but didn’t know his name and described him as “the guy that comes in first to work,” says Rachael Mabala, JB’s former colleague on the Photo Desk at Daily Monitor.

For such an early bird, it is no surprise that one of JB’s last moments in the newsroom is remembered as craving. Mercy Nalugo, the regionals editor, recalls that JB showed up early the last Tuesday he lived on earth and shared how he was was very hungry.

“l asked him why he left home without breakfast and we just laughed it off.He then munched on a heavy chapati,” she wrote on Facebook.

Nalugo said JB had kicked to life after his chapati breakfast and got chatty, living his last moments and sharing it with colleagues.

Comrades at camera: JB Ssenkubuge (circled) with Uspa affiliated photojournalists at a past event in the late 2000s.

JB, 52, died on May 28 less than 24 hours after an emergency surgery at Mengo Hospital in Kampala. He had blacked out in his car following hypertension attack that resulted in a stroke.

“Whenever I wanted to attend sprint, rally or motocross event, I made sure that I made my way to the venue with JB in tow. It always made work easy for me. He knew everyone in those circles and everyone knew him,” Namanya wrote.

Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo, the head of sports at Nation Media Group-Uganda, also remembers cutting his motorsport journalism teeth with the help of JB.

“I covered my first rally event with him more than a decade ago in Luweero and he made me love the sport,” he said.

“JB gave me my first real lessons of covering the motorsport as I started out on my sports journalism career,” said Patrick Kanyomozi.

The Uganda Sports Press Association (Uspa) president attributes everything he knows about motorsport to JB, “including the contacts I have.”

Kanyomozi said JB was committed to Uspa where he was one of the most senior members, adding that the photojournalist had helped nurture many young journalists, especially in the field of motorsport reporting.

After 26 years of a dedicated Lizard’s life in Namuwongo, JB’s cameras rested last week. He leaves behind fond memories, admiration of his character, as well as his family – wife Susan Kansaze and three children.

Turning point...Quitting the bottle

A man who loved his family to a fault, JB’s earlier days in journalism were a bit tumultous. His marriage was shaky in the mid-2000s as he gave much of his life to the bitter.

“But a few years down the road, he made a welcome decision to lead a teetotal life. It duly did wonders for him,” Namanya said.

After parting ways with the bottle, JB embraced his family. His children became his strength. He immersed his life into them, putting a roof on their heads in Kawempe.

What they said . . .

Ismail D. Kigongo, NMG-U head, sports

In a workplace we can have differences, some close and loose relationships. JB never chose who he could work with or not. I also covered my first rally event with him more than a decade ago in Luweero and he made me love the sport more locally.

Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

Rachael Mabala, photojournalist

JB was a man of few words but always attentive to everything happening around him, like if someone asked for beverage, he would readily offer his key to the locker. He always kept to his corner and only spoke to you if you engaged him.

Daily Monitor photo journalist- Rachel Mabala.

Patrick Kanyomozi, Uspa president

It is a loss that is hard to bear and we shall always miss JB but we choose to celebrate his life for the immense contribution he has made to sports journalism in Uganda. Rest Well our dear colleague, till we meet again.

USPA president, Patrick Kanyomozi. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

