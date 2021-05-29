Titans confront Falcons with caution

By EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI More by this Author

KIU Titans do not qualify to sit on the same table with Falcons. One is a six-time league champion, the other has only been to the finals once, and was swept aside.

The current National Basketball League (NBL) standings and performances in the last few years, however, allow KIU to feel they are a better side compared to present day Falcons.

Brian Wathum’s charges are second on the log while Falcons only won their first game last weekend to go eighth on the 10-team log.

When the two sides clash today, Wathum and his charges will ignore their opponents’ recent run of form and focus on getting a result to help their chase for top seed at the end of the regular season.

Their current 5-1 record puts them a point behind table leaders City Oilers with the two set to meet in their last regular season game.

“Falcons are a good team and we have to be at our best to beat them,” Wathum told SCORE ahead of the game.

“I watched them play last weekend and they fought for their win so we expect them to bring that same energy.”



Wake-up call and jumpstarts

The Kansanga based side responded well to their first loss of the season by winning four straight games. Their loss to JKL Dolphins was the wake-up call the team needed, according to Wathum.

Wins over UCU Canons, UPDF Tomahawks, Namuwongo Blazers and Ndejje Angels all came after that loss.

Star guard Faisal Aden is averaging 17 points in 27 minutes while Denis Balungu is on 11 points and five rebounds. The two have stood out for the Titans so far and will be expected to turn up against Falcons.

For Disan Wabwire and Falcons, the hope is that last weekend’s 69-64 win over KCCA Panthers was a jump-start to a good run of games as they eye playoffs.

“We can’t afford to lose any more games,” Wabwire told this paper.

“To get into the playoffs we need to finish the regular season on a high.”

Falcons got off to a false start by losing to UCU Canons, UPDF Tomahawks, City Oilers and Namuwongo Blazers and must have a good run to achieve their target of making the best eight.

Brian Ssentongo, averaging 11 points and nine rebounds, Andrew Opio 13 points and 11 rebounds and Gerald Ayiko 12 points and six rebounds are the trio Wabwire will count on.

Nat. Basketball League

TODAY at UCU

UCU Canons vs. Tomahawks 10am

Falcons vs. KIU Titans 12pm

Lady Canons vs. KIU Rangers 2pm

Panthers vs. City Oilers 4pm

Sunday at KIU

Falcons vs. Ndejje Angels 10am

Lady Dolphins vs. Nkumba 12pm

City Oilers vs. JKL Dolphins 2pm

KIU Titans vs. Panthers 4pm

