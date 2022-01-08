Top guns fired up for league opener

Kobs are the Nile Special Premier League holders after getting crowned last May on the back of a single leg league. They will have to play an extra nine games for the season that starts today, before they think of defending their title.

In March 2019 as Kobs were preparing to visit Stanbic Black Pirates in the league at Kings Park, Covid-19 struck, forcing the competition to be called off.

It never resumed and Heathens won it on virtue of leading standings after three quarters of the season had been played.

A new league kicked off a year later in unfamiliar fashion; the home and away format was abandoned but the long traditional 18 game season returns starting today at four different venues.

Kobs strolled through the nine-game season with a flawless record but a lot has changed since then. Their sponsor, Betway, is long gone and the club is under new leadership whose biggest task is raising funds.

“Our biggest issue now is looking for money because we don’t have a sponsor at the moment,” chairman Stonne Luggya told this paper after his election late last year.

Last season saw the Kobs sign Mike Otto, James Odongo, Arthur Mpande, Byron Oketayot and Brian Ochan. It was the kind of window only a financially endowed club could pull off. It got them a league title for the first time in five years.

They have turned to the same guns to fire them into the title defence after coming short of landing Kelvin Balagadde from Pirates even after the big man had a session with Kobs on Tuesday.

Heathens knocking

Heathens have done good business in the window. Syrus Wathum, Akera Komaketch, Romano Ucu, Sula Ngobi and Joachim Chisano will bulk up their pack.

Simon ‘Diego’ Olet also returns after recovering from a freak accident and he will come off as a new signing.

For a team that has come to be known for ruthless packs, Heathens are going for it. With a new club logo and rebrand, yellow will be the colour to evoke memories of them being referred to as the ‘Yellow Submarine’ after a year of donning green.

“We go into every season with the aim of winning. It’s the same for this one and we are looking good as a team after making meaningful additions,” captain Michael Wokorach told SCORE.

They remain the most successful side with 15 league titles. They are aware Kobs are close on 13 and will want to cut the deficit, that gives the Kyadondo pack more reason to get number 16.

Sea Robbers look for treasure

Pirates have lost Michael Amollo and Isaac Rujumba to Jinja Hippos, the same side they host today at Kings Park.

The Sea Robbers get into the season with a little problem of Balagadde. He is a key player in the camp but is his head in the right space after his desired move to Kobs collapsed?

Former Cranes and Pirates backrow Marvin Odongo has been named new head coach, a role that will test his resolve after being a figure on the Pirates bench for the last two years. They have welcomed tight head prop Peter Bisaso from Hippos.

“It is a place where we wanted to beef up from last season,” Bobby Musinguzi, director of rugby at Pirates, told SCORE.

He also expects his side to be competitive and exciting. Hippos’ fourth place finish last year was a milestone, thanks to the late Robert Sseguya who got them there.

Ivan Markmot and Charles Onen have the task of carrying on from where Seguya stopped. They have run that ball well with their backline in the past but a wobbly pack has been their undoing.

James Okello and Eliphaz Emong will have to lead that young pack with authority to force better results against the big boys.