Top ten Premier League questions about the season answered

1. Was Ralf Rangnick an improvement on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

Not at all. The new Austria national team boss has presided over Manchester United’s lowest ever points tally - 58 - down from the previous low bar of 64. Most Red Devils fans are happy he’s ended his consultancy services. Their team had lost any sense of identity under his tutelage.

2. Was Liverpool’s 2021/22 season a success?

Of course. If half a million Kop fans can give their players a heroes welcome the night after a Champions League final loss, who are we to doubt their judgement?

A domestic double, 90+ Premier League points and a runners up slot in Europe is a handsome return despite being anticlimactic.

3. Is Jack Grealish signing a waste of Abu Dhabi Group’s money?

He may well be. Not every player is wired to thrive in the man eat dog electric atmosphere at a club that annually chases a quadruple like Manchester City. Generating a high per capita fouls count is a different kettle of fish from being a Top 2 match decider.

4. Is Antonio Conte equipped to guide Spurs to Premier League success?

The 2017 titlist needs time. Despite performing a wondrous rescue act from the shambles of the Nuno Espirito Santo experiment, it’s hard to bridge the gap on the front two in 18 months. The £150m transfer kitty availed to Conte can only give him three top players - Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentacur and one other star.

5. Is Chelsea getting full value from its academy products?

No. The west Londoners are being sold short. For instance, eight Chelsea academy graduates are in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions Nations League squad yet the club must fork out £200m+ to bridge a gaping hole in the Stamford Bridge squad. Chelsea must get better value from its players or hold onto them.

6. Does Jarred Bowen deserve a place in England’s Nations Cup squad?

Without a shadow of doubt. The former Hull City attacker has matured into one of the division’s most consistent performers, while also impressing in the Europa League. Bowen is evidence Hammers boss David Moyes still has a firm grip on his marbles.

7. Have Wolves moved sideways under the tutelage of Bruno Lage?

The aesthetics have improved with Pedro Neto, Ait Nouri and Francisco Trincao adding Iberian pennisula flavour to the Molineux Stadium side but the club’s director of football is a confused operator. No sensible club boss can sell Diogo Jota for £40m, then buy Nelson Semedo at £37m. It’s suicidal transfer economics.

8. Can Graham Potter transpolate Brighton Hove’s attractive style in a club chasing Champions League qualification?

We shall never know unless he’s given a chance. Potter’s ability to improve players like Yves Bissouma, Ben White, Leandro Trossard and Marc Cucurella bodes well for his future. However, Brighton retain a Jekyll and Hyde DNA, that often sees them go several months without winning. That’s unacceptable among Top Six club owners.

9. Was Mikel Arteta an step up or climb down on Unai Emery?

Arteta has a steep learning curve to negotiate whereas Emery has won the Europa League and reached the Champions League semifinals since leaving the Emirates Stadium. Among other things, the Catalan must learn how to be more tolerant of young, erratic player conduct. Arsenal would have qualified for the Champions League is Pierre Emerick Aubameyang hadn’t been frozen out.