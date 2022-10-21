Tornado Bees aim to sting Aziz Damani

Aziz Damani are seemingly intent on doing what they do best – dominate the Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) National Women’s 40-over League for the umpteenth time.

No one can fault them and not much attention will be given to their fixture against Tornado Bees as they’re expected to run out as overwhelming victors on the day.

But with the game being played at the ‘official’ home of cricket in Uganda – Lugogo, the spectators that will be in the stands will be hoping that it is the ‘day of the underdog’ to throw a spanner in the works of a side that has effortlessly won its first two fixtures riding on the back of comeback queen Immaculate Nakisuyi (123 runs & 7 wickets).

Skipper Sharifah Kutaaka puts it clearly that victory for Tornado Bees will not be notching maximum points today but continuing to show remarkable improvement in the areas where they lacked in the six-wicket loss to Olila Cricket Club (Match Day 1) and five-wicket defeat to Wanderers last Saturday.

“We have to be honest,” said the multi-faceted Kutaaka who also plays volleyball and baseball in the topflight.

Smaller gains

“We are not looking at wins. We want to do better with the bat. It is our gray area. But our bowling is in order. We scored 53 runs against Olila but they played 20-plus overs to chase our seemingly small target. Then against Wanderers, we set 72 but they lost five wickets in the chase.

“If we can improve our batting against Aziz Damani as we plan to bat first again, then our bowling could peg them back. And with the type of squad we have, it is important we take it easy and seek smaller gains.”

Kutaaka has no less than seven young girls from Soroti Cricket Academy in her ranks as well as national team batter Shakira Sadic, returning all-rounder Hope Wanichan to look to for a performance.

In Entebbe, two winless sides Pioneer and Soroti Challengers will be eager to get their ‘W’ column on the points log ticking, finally when they face off at the lakeside oval. The Second Division – a 30-over affair – also has two games on the card in Ndejje and Jinja.

NATIONAL WOMEN’S LEAGUE

Saturday – Division I – 10.30am

Pioneer vs. Soroti Challengers, Entebbe

Aziz Damani vs. Tornado Bees, Lugogo

Division 2 Fixtures - 30 overs

Jinja SSS vs. Ndejje SSS, Ndejje