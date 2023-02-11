Tough Sport-S test awaits OBB

OBB head coach Johnson Kawenyera has won six straight games since taking over from Luke Eittit at the club. He has overseen five 3-0 wins and lost just one set in the 3-1 victory over Ndejje Sharks.

But even he knows that challenges do not come bigger than facing Sport-S this season.

The two sides lock horns at the Old Kampala Arena on Saturday and the former Ndejje Elites coach knows exactly what to expect.

“It will be the ultimate test for me and the players,” Kawenyera told Score ahead of the game and conceded that: “Currently, Sport-S is the best.”

That Sport-S is the best team in the land at the moment is not up for debate. They have dropped just three sets in 12 games thus far.

The table leaders are still unbeaten and ran over OBB in straight sets when the two met in the league opener at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

KAVC is the only team to have taken sets off Sport-S so far, falling 3-2 and 3-1 to lose with grace.

About time

OBB made light work of Sport-S in the league semi-finals last year but that looks like ages ago.

Warren Muhangi’s side have since steadied the ship and pummelled OBB twice.

First, it was in the final of the National Club Championship in Iganga and the league opener. On both occasions, Sport-S dismissed the league defending champions with relative ease.

“The players are trying to adjust to my style and norms,” Kawenyera noted.

OBB will once again rely on the explosiveness of receiver-attackers Kelvin Kiplagat and Cosmas Apunyo.

The former will be playing his 31st top flight game for the club.

Apunyo’s efficiency in the service box has troubled many teams all season and should one of OBB’s weapons going up against the league’s best.

It is a game that brings together two brothers featuring on either side of the net.

Opposite Jonathan Tumukunde of OBB will be up against his brother Johnson Rukundo.

National Volleyball League

Saturday fixture (Old Kampala)

W -VVC vs. KAVC -10am

M -KAVC vs. Nkumba -12pm

M -Sky vs. KCCA -2pm

M -OBB vs. Sport-S -4pm

Sunday fixture

W -OBB vs. Espoir -10am

W -KCB-Nkumba vs. KCCA -12PM

M -Tigers vs. Ndejje -2pm