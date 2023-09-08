Tough weekend awaits Bombers in Dakar

The first two days of the African Olympic Boxing Qualifier in Dakar, Senegal, could say a lot in Uganda’s quest for slots at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Uganda sent five men and one woman to the meanest Olympic qualifier, where only 18 Olympic slots are available. Only the seven gold medalists among men and the 11 finalists among women will qualify for Paris.

Of Uganda’s six boxers to the four Olympic editions since Athens 2004, none reached the finals of the qualifying tournament.

What’s more, while the women’s weight divisions were increased from five to six, the men’s were further reduced from eight to seven, merging some weights, which gives an advantage to some boxers over others.

Besides, the Bombers have their heap of bother, after weeks of uncertainty over: who will make the final team and why? Whether there will be any team preparations and where? Eventually, they camped for just four days before flying to Dakar with a paltry $160 (nearly Shs600,000) each in allowances.

Despite the disruptions that left the Uganda Boxing Federation cursing the Uganda Olympic Committee and the National Council of Sports for ‘dictating’ the process, head coach Lawrence Kalyango begged Ugandans to “believe in this team” to do the job.

But the moment of truth starts on Saturday. And by the end of Day Two tomorrow, Ugandans might have a clear view of the team’s fate in the highly-competitive showpiece.

Isaac Zebra Ssenyange Jr and his Bwaise pal Jonah Kyobe seem to have the busiest schedule with a bout from Saturday to Monday.

Kyobe, who won bronze at the 2022 African Championship in Maputo, Mozambique, could be the first in action because the Men's 57kg division starts at the Round of 64, unless he luckily gets a bye to the Round of 32, which seems unlikely.

If he advances, by whatever means, he will return to action tomorrow for the Round of 32, and if he advances again he will fight again in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

Likewise, Zebra Ssenyange, who won a bout and lost one at the IBA World Championship in Uzbekistan in May, could start his campaign today in the Men's 71kg Round of 64. A win will summon him back into Round of 32 action tomorrow. And a second win will require him to fight again on Tuesday in the Round of 16.

The exciting Shafick Mawanda could make his international debut today in Men's 51kg Round of 32 today and victory will return him to action on Monday for the Round of 16.

Captain Joshua Tukamuhebwa, on his fourth continental appearance since 2019, will hope for a victory in the Men's 63.5kg Round of 64 tonight to book a slot in Monday’s Round of 32. A second win will send him into Tuesday’s Round of 16.

Tokyo 2020 Olympian Musa Shadir Bwogi seems to have a fair fixture, starting on the 80kg Round of 32 today and if he advances, he will have a two-day rest until the Round of 16 bout on Tuesday.

Grace Nankinga, the only female Bomber in Dakar, who got bronze at the African Championship in Cameroon last month, may start her campaign in the Women's 50kg Round of 32 tomorrow, unless she gets a bye. Victory will send her into the Round of 16 two days later on Tuesday.

BOMBERS ABRIDGED SCHEDULE

Saturday September 9

Men's 57kg round of 64

Men's 63.5kg round of 64

Men's 71kg round of 64

Men's 80kg round of 32

Men's 51kg round of 32

Sunday September 10

Women's 50kg round of 32

Men's 57kg round of 32

Men's 71kg round of 32

Monday September 11

Men's 63.5kg round of 32

Men's 51kg round of 16

Men's 57kg round of 16



