Tree planting spices up Kenya Golf Day fete

The Kenya Golf Day has withstood the Covid-19 storm and kept a spot on the Uganda Golf Club and Uganda Golf Union calendars.

The annual event to celebrate Kenya’s Jamhuri Day through golf in Kampala takes place on Saturday at the par-72 course in Kitante.

Hosts UGC in partnership with the Kenyan corporate community in Uganda and the Kenya High Commission are taking it a notch higher.

“This year’s Kenya Golf Day is unique because there will be new categories (of events) introduced,” stated UGC captain Emmanuel Wamala during the event launch at Kitante on Thursday.

A field of 250 players is competing over the stableford format with the professionals beginning their pursuit for the kitty of Shs6m.

Wamala said that the main event due tomorrow will attract juniors, amateurs, military and diplomats in honour of the day that Kenya became a republic on December 12, 1964 (Monday this year).

Kenya's High Commission to Uganda intends to use the occasion to improve the greenery around Kampala’s stand-out golf course.

“We hold this tournament so that we have a space for interaction with many people including Kenyans living in Uganda, native Uganda and others,” remarked Kenya’s High Commissioner to Uganda Maj. Gen. George Owino.

“This will be the third activity we will be holding ahead of Kenya Independence Day. On December 3, we had a diaspora day and recently we had a CSR activity where we interacted with the less privileged. We gave away 26 wheelchairs that day.”

“We are also cautious of our environment, that is why we target to plant one million trees. We are grateful to the club for giving us space to plant trees,” added Owino.

According to Wamala, 200 trees will be planted tomorrow to off-set the initiative. “Uganda Tree Initiative has already set aside trees for that exercise,” added Wamala.

Golfers attached to the Kenya Defence Forces are expected to challenge their counterparts from the UPDF.

2021 KENYA GOLF DAY

Overall Winner (M): Salleh Kalema 43 points (c/b)

Overall Winner (L): Grace Kabonero 38 pts