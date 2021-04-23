Tricky away ties await Heathens, Kobs in rugby league

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

With three match days left to the end of the Nile Special Stout Premiership, every point and game counts more than ever before.

It is the final stretch with three sides in Betway Kobs, Heathens and Black Pirates all with a chance to claim the title.

Table leaders Kobs have for the last two match days failed to pick a bonus point but most important got wins.

At 28 points, three ahead of second placed Pirates, Kobs visit Mongers in Entebbe looking to get a grip of first place.

Kobs players’ reaction at full time against Hippos last week was a clear sign they knew they should have done better despite winning.

A wanting display against a stubborn Robert Seguya side exposed them and they ought to clean up in Entebbe.

“Focus on one game at a time and ensure we win all remaining games with maximum points,” said Kobs captain Brian Asaba.

Kobs in control

Of the six games played , Kobs have collected maximum points on four occasions but remain in control.

Mongers have a habit of picking when to show up and today could be one of them especially if Kobs lapse.

Champions Heathens travel to Jinja to face Hippos, a side that gave Kobs hard time.

The holders cannot afford another slip after losing 19-11 to Kobs a fortnight ago.

Collecting less than five points would slim their hopes of defending the title.

Hippos are fourth and well within their target of a top four finish, it only gives them more focus.

Rams produced the upset of last season when left Kings’ Park winners. It’s a result that many enjoyed and still bring it up.

The same fixture is with Pirates looking to bury last year’s experience.

Rugby Premier League

TODAY

Hippos vs. Heathens 3pm

Mongers vs. Kobs 4pm

Pirates vs. Rams 4pm

Impis vs. Buffaloes 4pm

Warriors vs. Rhinos 4pm

