Trubish eyes ‘third-term’ as uncertainty clouds pool polls

By the end of Saturday, either the Pool Association of Uganda will have a new executive committee or the current office bearers will remain in interim charge for another 10 weeks.

The elective general assembly, the 21st, will be held at the Nob View Hotel in Ntinda, a Kampala suburb.

There had been a cloud of uncertainty hovering over the election process since December 18 when the PAU’s electoral committee released the list of successful candidates.

Out of the 13 who sent in their nominations, three were rejected with different reasons.

Complaints

The three include the current publicity secretary Peter Kyobe who was defending his seat. The other two are Faith Nganda and Sharon Mirembe who applied for secretary for women and schools respectively.

Kyobe and Nganda were nominated by Mukono Pool Club which, according to the electoral committee, registered late and therefore ineligible to nominate.

Mirembe was flagged down for failing to fully pay the sh500, 000 registration fee.

The three sought help from the board of trustees chaired by Eng. Farouk Wamala Kisuze.

The trustees listened to their grievances and advised the executive ends the current process, reopen fresh nominations and lower the fee to attract more candidates.

Mirembe was later allowed and will battle Deborah Ibenu who applied when the window was reopened to fill the two posts. Pius Mugambwa was nominated unopposed for secretary schools and institutions.

Must elect

Nevertheless, the executive heed to the advisory and postponed elections in a letter addressed to the members on January 20. The members promptly rejected the suggestions.

About 20 members out of the 29 eligible to vote signed the protest letter and ordered the AGM to continue as scheduled.

“As members we exercised our duty and submitted our applications to the committee which we also endorsed,” the members noted in a letter to the executive. While the letter was dated January 20, the members signed a day and two later.

They reminded the executive and trustees of their powers within the constitution and ordered to continue with the process as is.

“It's candid according to the constitution that neither the EXCO nor the board of trustees has locus to suspend an election but rather the Assembly.

“We therefore wish to impart to you that we're maintaining the agenda you shared with us for the 27th Jan 2024 AGM,” their letter adds.

The chairman board of trustees Eng. Wamala says his board worked did their part and the rest lies with the members.

“Our role is more of advisory and strategic,” Wamala explained to Score, adding that “we identified the pertinent issues and advised the executive committee because they are the ones that interface directly with the members.

“It is now up to them to decide what course of action they want to take because they hold absolute powers. Whatever they decide at the AGM will stand,” he added.

Third term or not?

The trustees had also advised that the current chairman Bob Trubish is not eligible, citing the constitution.

“Does the board of trustees have this mandate as they’ve written in their letter as per the constitution?” Trubish questioned the advisory.

His candidacy is still a hot potato issue that could be raised on the floor for discussions today.

Trubish was first elected in January 2017 however, his term was interrupted as his executive and later the assembly booted him out in July 2019. Among the issues that haunted the experienced banker included a lack of accountability for the association’s funds and accusations of embezzlement. The allegations weren't proved.

Former president Adam Ssebi took interim charge before Trubish bounced back a year later after flooring Douglas Mayanja by 28 votes to 15 in the January 2020 polls at Saturday’s venue.

Article 11.5 of the PAU constitution provides that “executive committee members shall be eligible for re-election to any executive office only once. After serving two consecutive terms, they will be required to rest for at least two (2) years from business of the executive before regaining eligibility.”

The trustees based on that in their decision. Trubish reasons that his first term was not completed and therefore shouldn’t stand.

Former chairman and Hotpool delegate Adam Ssebi differs.

“He is not eligible and that’s what we shall have to discuss,” he says, “because the reason his term was cut short was his own making. If there was no money embezzled, would he be interrupted?

“I will ask them how a person [whom] we accused of embezzling money is cleared,” Ssebi adds.

“The delegates will decide,” Trubish answered.

If in any case the delegates decide against returning Trubish, then the constitution provides that the “executive shall elect a replacement to that office from among its own members to serve up to the next AGM”.

The executive also has options of co-opting registered members into the committee to fill any void intil the next elections.

Tight polls

Sitting secretary Paul Wasike together with new entrants James Mwere (vice chairman), Daily Monitor journalist George Katongole (publicity secretary) and Mugambwa are unopposed.

The members will only vote for two other positions – the treasurer and tournament secretary.

Former Samia Bugwe Member of Parliament (2016-2021) will contest for the treasurer’s post alongside experienced accountant Innocent Kule, Prince Ainematsiko and Peter Male.

Ismail Kalibala Nkata and Donald Ampumuza will battle for the tournament secretary.

Past and present PAU chairmen

Caster Ssemwogerere (1999-2003)

Adam Sebbi (2004-2006)

Bob Menani (2006-2009)

Godfrey Mabirizi (2009-2010)

Farouk Wamala Kisuze (2011-2016)

Bob Trubish (2017-2019)

Herbert Turyagyenda (2019 co-opted by exco)

Adam Sebbi (2019-2020- Interim)

Bob Trubish (2020 to date)

List of candidates

Chairman - Bob Trubish (unopposed)

Vice Chairman – James Mwere (unopposed)

Secretary General – Paul Wasike (unopposed)

Tournament Secretary - Ismail Kalibala Nkata, Donald Ampumuza

Treasurer - Gideon Onyango, Prince Ainematsiko, Innocent Kule, Peter Male

Publicity Secretary - George Katongole (unopposed)

Secretary for Women - Sharon Mirembe, Deborah Ibenu