Trust in teammates vital in Singleton Challenge first round

Only three weeks ago, a field of more than 200 players were jostling to qualify for the stage at Season VII of the Entebbe Golf Club (EGC) Singleton Match-play Challenge.

With the cut at a combined 155 nett, it is just down to 64 pairings who will start off in the first round of the knockout clubhouse competition at the par-71 course.

After that draw on the evening of July 22, nearly every pairing promised the other fire ahead of the 32 matches on Saturday.

And the line-up is exciting, both in terms of character composition and level of golf. It is difficult to pick a mismatch. Simply, the draw is finely poised.

With no defending champions Patrick Ndase and Philemon Akatuhurira, it is last year’s runners-up Joram Tumwine and Julius Borore who will carry that attention when they open their quest for glory again against Maxi Byenkya and Daniel Kangu.

Former Uganda Ladies Golf Union president Byenkya only promised fire to Tumwine and Borore on course.

2019 winner Robert Busingye and has paired with 2020 champion Innocent Nahabwe but they face the hard-to-crack Kagombe couple Charles and Edrae who hail from Mbarara.

Yet, there are also former champions Peace Kabasweka and Sheila Kesiime who will look to reclaim their 2018 glory by first getting business done against Connie Nshemereirwe and Arnold Bagubwagye.

However, several other pairings are keeping trust in each other before taking on the thrilling challenge. Ever-green combo of Kiryowa ‘K.K’ Kiwanuka and Elly ‘Sober’ Mukasa want to bank on their own chemistry when they face James Okema and Emmanuel Lwanga.

“We’ve never lost the first round,” stated Attorney General Kiwanuka, who plays off handicap 12. Yet, the affable Mukasa trusts his partner against the unknown opponents.

“I have never seen him playing this good,” Mukasa said of his Kiwanuka’s form. “He’s solid, hits long and putts to save a life!”





While Mukasa has placed his life in K.K’s palms, so is Henry Ssali who has carried his bro-code with Darius Mugisha to the contest to face former Uganda Golf Union president Innocent Kihika and Morris Ongwech.





“I am a standby generator. Darius plays a daring game, I play a calculated game,” said handicap 28 Ssali, a media businessman and filmmaker.

“We know our opponents are tough but as rookies, we are not giving our first chance away, just like that,” said Mugisha. “We’ve been training hard as a pair. Yeah, the swing is on,” said the handicap 19 player.

Stroke advantage could come into play as Ongwech is a single handicapper at four while Kihika is at handicap 24. “We are here to have fun,” said Kihika.

Then 2020 bronze medallists Oscar Semawere and Marvin Kagoro are lined-up against Andrew Atuhaire and Paul Habyarimana. “We’ll entertain the gallery,” said Kagoro.

Emmanuel Wamimbi and Ivan Wesonga were quick to promise a long ride to the final after the draw pitted them against Edwin Baguma and Nicholas Kebba. “We are like cake at a function,” Wamimbi said, implying they are in it for the long haul.

The line-up is still captivating as EGC chairman Jacob Byamukama and Peter Kagumya must size themselves up against EGC captain Serwano Walusimbi and Peter Magona. “It’s going to be an exciting game,” said Walusimbi.

Father Stephen Katwiremu and son Peter Mujuni are in the way of Jackie Kwesiga and Collin Mwesigwa while former Daily Monitor sports editor Mark Namanya must walk the talk with Simon Ocen against blood brothers Micheal Sekadde and Ceaser Barole.

ENTEBBE SINGLETON MATCH-PLAY CHALLENGE

TOURNAMENT NOTEBOOK

Edition: 7th

Venue: Par-71 Entebbe Course

Field: 228 players

Platinum Sponsor: Singleton

Gold Sponsors: NCBA Bank, DStv, Uganda Airlines, Cfao Motors, Afrisafe

SEASON VII ITINERARY

Jul 22: Qualifying round

Aug 12: Round One (64 Pairings)

Aug 26: Round Two (32 Pairings)

Sept 9: Round Three (16 Pairings)

Oct 7: Quarterfinals (8 Pairings)

Nov 18: Semi-finals

Dec 2: Final

SEASON VII - ROUND OF 64 DRAW

SELECTED PAIRINGS

Maxi Byenkya & Daniel Kangu vs. Joram Tumwine & Julius Borore

James Okema & Emmanuel Lwanga vs. Elly Mukasa & Kiryowa Kiwanuka

Daniel Muwooya & Mathias Zungu vs. Moses Ssebugwawo & Charles Odere

Marvin Kagoro & Oscar Semawere vs. Andrew Atuhaire & Paul Habyarimana

Peace Kabasweka & Sheila Kesiime vs. Connie Nshemereirwe & Arnold Bagubwagye

Jackie Kwesiga & Collin Mwesigwa vs. Stephen Katwiremu & Peter Mujuni

Mark Namanya & Simon Ocen vs. Micheal Sekadde & Ceaser Barole

Emmanuel Wamimbi & Ivan Wesonga vs. Edwin Baguma & Nicholas Kebba

William Esuma & Anne Abeja vs. John Basabose & Andrew Baguma

Robert Busingye & Innocent Nahabwe vs. Charles Kagombe & Edrae Kagombe

Jacob Byamukama & Peter Kagumya vs. Serwano Walusimbi & Peter Magona

Innocent Kihika & Morris Ongwech vs. Darius Mugisha & Henry Ssali

Paul Rukundo & Jaime Byaruhanga vs. Nelson Musinguzi & Rukia Nalwoga

Tonny Kisadha & Richard Mwami vs. Tumubweine Twinemanzi & Robbins Mwehaire