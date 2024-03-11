Tumusiime starts para-swimming journey

A lean tall figure goes through his paces around the Lugogo Hockey Grounds.

He is among the tens of people following Diamond’s instructions as he leads them around the grounds – some of them are doing it halfheartedly.

While one cannot escape the teenage look on one of the faces, the diligence with which this lean figure follows the trainer’s instructions shows a boy on a mission.

Indeed Emaad Tumusiime Kodet, or TK as he is known by those that love him, is finally putting the last bits on what has been a journey to self-discovery.

He will compete this week at the March 14-17 Citi Para Swimming World Series in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy for his classification as a para-swimmer.

Erb’s palsy

TK has since 2018 competed with and as a fully able-bodied swimmer even though he has suffered with a physical impairment right from the time of his birth on March 29, 2009.

Emaad Tumusiime Kodet has battled Erb's palsy since he was born. He fell in love with water at three years and has since turned 'water therapy' into a sport.

“During the birthing procedure, I was injured leading to a physical impairment known as Erb’s Palsy in the left upper limb and palsy on the left hand side of my body attributing to impaired muscle power and hypertonia,” TK shares.

Erb’s palsy, or Erb-Duchenne paralysis – according to the USA’s National Institute of Health website, is a paralysis of the arm caused by the injury to the upper group of the main nerves supplying it.

At the age of three, TK’s mother Hunter Kodet started to teach him basic survival swimming skills to help him with the water therapy he needed to aid in strengthening the impaired muscles.

Competitive swimming

In 2018, at the age of nine, TK enrolled into Altona Swim Club, which at the time was training at Centenary Park in Kampala. Here, he was provided with a structured learning program primarily for therapy but soon coach Erick Kisero encouraged him to delve into competitive swimming and quickly got him training with the rest of the squad.

“I had no idea swimming was for him beyond therapy. When he made the choice to go competitive, I had to support him,” his mother Hunter, reveals.

TK has had his family by his side throughout, including his sisters; Denise Arinda Kwizera who has guided him on “how to balance my sports and academics whilst being able to fit in time to do other things that I enjoy,” plus Jule Nakiru who he terms his greatest fan as she has “demonstrated what commitment means by never missing a swimming event in my life, always cheering my up and down the metres of the pool from 25 meter to 800 meter events.”

With this support, it did not take long for TK to make waves but the progress also quickly made him realize the challenges he had to deal with.

“The freestyle catch is a bit challenging to do on the left hand than with the right. And also because of hypertonia, my muscles cannot endure for a long time. I can do some distances for a short time then the hand wears out and starts to feel weak.”

That, however, did not stop him. His first appearance on the local scene came at the age of nine, taking part in April 8, 2018 Dolphins Junior Championships at the then Gems Cambridge International School in Butabika.

Writing his own path

His first medals were not far off either and came less than a year later in form of one silver and three bronzes for Kampala Junior Academy at the 5th Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) Midland National Primary School Gala in March 2019.

He eventually left Altona to join coach Muzafaru Muwanguzi at Dolphins and later follow him at Gators.

“Competitive swimming has had its challenges. Personally between the ages of nine and 10, while competing with able-bodied swimmers, I did not understand or know that my physical impairment attributed to disqualifications in butterfly reasons stated,” TK shares explaining the “did not bring arms forward/or backward simultaneously” rule.

“Truth be told is that other than my family and the doctors no one understood that I had an impairment as on first glance I appear to be able-bodied. It was not until my coach Muzafaru and Hashima Patience (Batamuriza), mother to Uganda’s first and currently only classified para swimmer (Husnah Kukundakwe), met para-swimmers with similar impairments at international events that they understood my different ability and encouraged me to pursue a competitive journey in the para swimming arena,” TK continues.

Para swimming

Batamuriza, who will lead the team that consists of TK and Kukundakwe to Italy shares that she could “see that he had a disability but I could not figure it out. So I approached his mum and suggested to her that if TK has an issue that can be documented, he can join para-swimming as it would help him perform better and achieve bigger things.”

Husnah Kukundakwe has broken down every barrier.

Batamuriza was preaching to the ‘nearly converted’. Her view was quickly accepted and TK is not only looking at getting classified but has set sights on “qualifying for Paralympics on merit (as soon as possible) and setting new African records.”

In Kukundakwe, TK has the right inspiration. Kukundakwe started her classification in 2018 and has since competed at various World Series, World Championships and the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo. She is also a multi African record holder in the para swimming code.

TK, like Kukundawe, 16, is also looking at becoming an ambassador for the code as he now realizes that “there are so many people out there with the same condition as mine so it is important for us to compete with each other. That would help us understand each other and help each other.”

It is this generosity that has endeared him to his coach and made him an indispensable part of the Gators squad.

“He is a very hardworking athlete and does well in backstroke sprints. Outside the pool, he is very disciplined, a team player and understanding,” Muwanguzi says.

Other disciplines

TK’s engagement in sport is almost a way of life and does not stop in swimming and Diamond’s gym. He is actively involved in basketball and tennis to improve his general fitness. At the height of Covid-19, he was also actively cycling with some of his then Dolphins teammates in a club they called CykoTraib.

A medical report we have seen says that he started physiotherapy “at nine days until eighteen months. He started regular exercises including roller skating, ball games, swimming, bicycle riding and later basketball. These have been on-going to date. During our conversation, he enjoys swimming and over the last several years he has achieved great strides, he had a lot of issues raising his left upper limb requiring use of his right upper limb for compensation. He used to swim well for the first 100m and then feel excessively tired, he reassured me that this has improved over time.”

National team selection

All this had fed into the fitness he needed to make strides in the pool. In 2021, TK outdid himself at the 6th USF National Swimming Championships at Greenhill Academy and was selected to represent Uganda in the 6th Cana Zone III Swimming Championships that were also held at home at Kampala International School of Uganda (Kisu), Bukoto.

He swam in the 12 and under boys’ 200m freestyle and backstroke plus the 100m backstroke.

He started 2022 with a bang by setting three meet records at the 7th USF National Inter Primary Gala and was also voted the overall best male performer in the 11-12 years age group. He clocked 40.96 in the 50m breaststroke and 31.27 in the 50m free.

In 2023, after moving to Aga Khan High School, TK represented Uganda at the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games in Huye, Rwanda and also competed for his club Gators at the South Africa Level 3 Regional Age Group Championships in Pretoria.

His 2024 started with an impressive 31.99 in the 50m backstroke, 1:21.54 in the 100m breaststroke, 1:12.54 in the 100m individual medley and 2:23.90 in the USF National League 1 last weekend at Smil Pool Bweyogerere.

The form points to a swimmer ready to meet his end of the bargain in Italy in the coming week – for a trip that has been made possible through support from USF, National Paralympic Committee and National council of Sports.

At a glance

Name: Emaad Tumusiime

School: Aga Khan

Date of birth: March 29, 2009

Parents: Amir Tumusiime (father) & Hunter Kodet (mother)

Sport: Swimming

Code: Para swimming

Class: Set to be determined in Italy but will swim in S9

Events to do at World Series (S9): 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke, 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly

Personal Bests (Long Course)

50m freestyle – 32.58

100m freestyle – 1:42.70

50m backstroke – 35.63

100m backstroke – 1:18.58

200m backstroke – 2:51.49





Kukundakwe at a glance

School: Aga Khan

Date of birth: March 25, 2007

Competition class: S8

World series events (S8): 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 50m breaststroke, 100m breaststroke, 200m breaststroke, 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly, 200m individual medley (SM8)

Personal Bests (Long Course)

50m freestyle – 33.47

100m freestyle – 1:25.04

50m backstroke – 44.56

100m backstroke – 1:34.24

50m breaststroke – 41.39

100m breaststroke – 1:29.32

50m butterfly – 40.36

100m butterfly – 1:32.12

200m individual medley: 3:06.21