U-19 cricket World Cup qualification makes strong case for grassroots development programmes

Next year, Uganda will snap a more than decade-long absence from the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. Since figuring at successive World Cup tournaments in 2004 and 2006, the Baby Cricket Cranes team had – with striking regularity – fallen on the blade it took to countless qualifying events.

Its fans were so concerned by the poor impression that the near misses were making. Lightning threatened to strike twice in Rwanda this past week. A loss at the hands of Namibia made the road to West Indies 2022 that much more bumpy. The bluntness of Namibia’s enforcement was widely expected to condemn Uganda to another bridesmaid role. But such is the volatility of the continental qualifier that an unheralded Nigeria stole a march on Namibia in Windhoek the last time round (2019).

And who can forget Uganda hitting an unexpected speed bump at the 2017 qualifying event in Nairobi when qualification was the Baby Cricket Cranes’ to lose – and they did! Another reminder of how this qualifying event mutates in unexpected ways came this past week when Tanzania managed to do more than squeeze out a victory against the much-vaunted Namibia. More events went on to conspire against the odds-on favourites as Uganda drowned out the din of objections to their opening day loss.

The Baby Cricket Cranes did this by giving a masterclass on how to close it down the stretch. To put this feat in context, it is instructive to note that it eluded previous cohorts that bristled with high-profile names like Kenneth Waiswa, Zephania Arinaitwe, Frank Akankwasa, Fred Achelam, and David Wabwire. The generation of current Cricket Cranes skipper Brian Masaba (along with the likes of Deusdedit Muhumuza, Hamu Kayondo, and Henry Ssenyondo) can count itself mightily unlucky to have been subjected to a global qualifier.

To further show that circa 2009 bears little comparison with the bridesmaids that followed it, a competitive streak in the nine global qualifiers it played – after ruling the roost in Africa – was never entirely eliminated. Ultimately, though, the three wins Uganda managed in Canada were not sufficient to push it over the boundary. After that valiant effor, Uganda started to split at the seams.

The bridesmaids were consequently powerless to stop a run glut.

The ‘bridesmaid generations’ have rightly been called out for making heavy weather of a straightforward qualification shootout. It’s easy to see why, but they are not the only ones to suffer chastening experiences. Cohorts 2004, 2006, and 2009 landed telling punches on the continent only to make up the numbers at the big time. The gushing praise that has greeted cohort 2021’s feat should not stop us from waking up to some hard truths about Ugandan cricket.

Ivan Thawithemwira, the Baby Cricket Cranes head coach who has done tremendous work with the schools development programme at Nyakasura, will come on a matter of the greatest urgency. He will ask his bosses at Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) to come up with a buildup programme tailored to make Uganda competitive in the Caribbean next year.

UCA needs to prop grassroots approaches such as the one Thawithemwira ran the rule over at Nyakasura. They evidently help upcoming cricket players gain so much know-how that translates into feats such as the one the local cricket fraternity is toasting to.

When Uganda pulled up short at the 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup Africa Qualifier in Windhoek, your columnist had an absorbing conversation with a UCA official. The said official took the extreme measure of suggesting that Ugandan cricket extricates itself from associating with players who haven’t been drilled by a schools development programme. He said: “Cricket is a brain and not muscles game. You need some good education to [read situations correctly]. These kids (Nago boys) from broken backgrounds are a big time headache.”

To some, the cricket official was the ultimate elitist snob. The attacking fields that the Nyakasura-honed Pascal Murungi set during pressure cooker moments in Rwanda over the past few days however tell a story – a strong case for grassroots development. Followed to the letter, it could ensure that the blade Ugandan cricket takes to continental as well as international engagements tears opponents to shreds.

