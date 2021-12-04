UCU Canons, Blazers fight for The Invite title

In sport, every win is important and every title matters.

UCU Canons and Namuwongo Blazers will approach today’s ‘The Invite’ final at YMCA, Wandegeya, with that kind of mindset.

The two sides have been at a different level compared to the other four teams that registered for the tournament and are expected to put on a show in the final.

UCU eased past Falcons in the semifinal last Saturday while Blazers defeated UPDF Tomahawks.

The Blazers won the contest the last time these two met in the aborted National Basketball League.

The day’s events will start with an exhibition game between hosts Betway Power and Takan Lokeris.

The midday tipoff clash will be played on a running time arrangement before UPDF and Falcons clash in the bronze game.

At stake in the final will be a trophy and 2m from Club beer for the winner.

The tournament, which is in its innaugural season, was started to celebrate the lives of fallen basketball stakeholders.

The Invite tournament