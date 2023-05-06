UCU Doves, KCCA out for glory

UCU Doves and KCCA Ladies will be looking for three sets each to close the National Volleyball League Playoffs finals on Saturday at the Old Kampala Arena.

Having both won Game One in their respective categories, the two sides will be crowned champions with victory in today’s Game Two.

Elias Isiagi and the Doves were the underdogs going into the finals but held their nerves for a nail-biting 3-2 win over Sport-S in Game One last Sunday to take the advantage in the three-game series.

Everything good for the university side has had to go through their captain Gideon Angiro, and the receiver-attacker will have to be on top of his game to lead the team to a first-ever league title.

UCU were .able to contain everything thrown at them by Sport-S’ offence with great net defence to cut out Thorn Maker down the stretch.

Whether they will have the composure to cross the finish line today or find themselves needing a decider will all be determined in what is expected to be a highly charged Game Two.

Johnson Rukundo, Augustine Odongo and Maker will have to be more brutal in attack for Sport-S to stretch the series to a decider on Sunday.

Benon Mugisha’s troops will be hoping to stop the Doves, force Game Three and seal the deal on Sunday.

But going by meetings between the two sides this season, that is easier said than done. The Doves were the only team to beat Sport-S in the regular season and also beat them in the Ndejje Open final.

And despite finishing third on the log, UCU already has one hand on the title at the expense of the league’s top-seeded team.

KCCA focused

After coming from a set down to beat Sport-S 3-1, KCCA head coach Shilla Omuriwe emphasized the dangers that come with getting carried after one win.

“Forget about this and focus on Game Two,” Omuriwe told Score when asked about the mindset after taking charge of the series.

The Kasasiro Girls have been in a position like this and faltered before. Having led the semifinal series against Ndejje Elites last year, the three-time champions capitulated to lose the series 2-1.

Joan Tushemereirwe, Zainah Kagoya and libero Christine Asekenye were some of the top performers for KCCA and Omuriwe will be hoping the trio returns with the same form to close the deal.

Sport-S were limited on offence in Game One.

When Renata Kamahoro and Comfort Tumusiime struggled to execute after the first set, there was no alternative.

Head coach Malic Damulira will be hoping to use the experience in his team to force Game Three.

Players like Doreen Akiteng, Agnes Akanyo and Saidat Nnungi have been on title-winning teams and will have to step up to stop KCCA from landing a first title in 17 years.

National Volleyball League Finals

Game Two

Women: Sport-S vs. KCCA -3pm (KCCA lead 1-0)