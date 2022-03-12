UCU face another tough home test in FWSL

Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals host Kampala Queens in Mukono this afternoon with an aim to get back to winning ways in the Fufa Women Super League.

UCU were last week beaten 2-1, in their own backyard, by now table toppers She Corporate and assistant coach Jimmy Kintu is expecting a reaction.

“You have to put such a result quickly behind you,” Kintu said of their first loss in five games that left them on 10 points – three behind leaders She Corporate.

It is early days and a short league but it can be said that UCU are experiencing the blues as they had been held to a 1-1 draw by Tooro Queens a week before their defeat to Corporate.

The idea is to win today and pile the pressure on Corporate, who travel to Soroti for a match against Olila tomorrow.

But Kampala Queens should pose a different challenge to the physical battles that Tooro and Corporate gave UCU.

The speed and trickery of Zaina Nandede and Margaret Kunihira should help to exploit the space UCU’s wing-backs leave when they attack.

But there is also more in the KQ arsenal with Lillian Mutuuzo and Shamirah Nalugya operating in attacking midfield positions.

Even though they have kept cleans sheets in their last three games, KQ have a suspect defence that an attack with Hasifah Nassuna and Sandra Kisakye should exploit.

UCU, however, must do more in terms of creativity as they heavily rely on Nassuna’s ingenuity and the hard runs of left back Harriet Muwugumya.

Promoted sides

Elsewhere, the newly promoted sides She Maroons and Rines have taken to topflight life differently but face off today at Luzira Prisons in a game none can afford to lose.

Rines have blown hot and cold but probably have the results of the season thus far. They drew 0-0 at home with Corporate just a week after losing 5-0 to Olila in Soroti.

Then capped the surprises by beating Kawempe Muslim 1-0 on Tuesday – days after losing 3-0 to Kampala Queens.

“We want to move up on the table and we looked at these two fixtures (Kawempe and She Maroons) as an opportunity to do so,” coach Bright Nyanzi said.

Maroons, on the other hand, can hardly buy a goal. They are the only side yet to score in the division after five games.