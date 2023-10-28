Uganda confront poor defensive history in Olympic Qualifiers

Uganda made it to the first edition of Africa’s men’s hockey Olympic Qualifiers in 2007 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Hockey Cranes conceded a whopping 67 goals in six games, scored once and ‘decided’ that keeping away from the 2011, 2015 and 2019 editions was a better option.

There was an attempt to travel for the 2019 edition but the money did not come despite two months of training.

Last year, National Council of Sports (NCS) sent the national teams (men and women) to the Africa Cup of Nations. Although the results were not pleasant, the government body was convinced there was enough in the performance to push at least one team back to a continental competition.

NCS have always stated that they do not have ‘sacks’ deep enough to fund qualifiers (they would rather fund final competitions) but with hockey, they are funding these qualifiers too and could yet again fund them to the Africa Games in Ghana early next year.

"Council's budget allocations have increased and we want to continue supporting the preparations of national teams for major tournaments," NCS council member Cecilia Anyakoit, said during the team's flag-off in Lugogo.

On pitch, Uganda start with tormentors Nigeria in Pool A on Sunday. The Nigerians beat Uganda 7-0 in the group stages in 2007 then 7-1 in the fifth place playoff. Of the current squad, only Thomas Opio played then.

When the sides met again 15 years later at the Nations Cup, not much had changed for them, except personalities, as Nigeria ran away 10-3 winners in the Group B encounter.

Opio, however, showed he had only aged in years but not efforts as he came off the bench in the 20th minute to score a penalty stroke five minutes later and he finished as Uganda's top scorer in the tournament with three goals.

On Monday, Uganda will then take on an unknown quantity in Zimbabwe, who have played at all the Olympic Qualifiers that the Hockey Cranes have missed. The sides have not met since Uganda travelled to Bulawayo for the Nations Cup in 2000.

Uganda then finish their group stage games with South Africa who beat the 2007 squad 20-0 in Nairobi. There was no chance to measure progress last year but a match against the perennial qualifiers should give Uganda a good account of what growth they have had over the years.

Better show

Captain Emmanuel Baguma believes the results will be better. There has been a focus on defending better for the entire team.

"I believe we are more talented, hungrier and are keen to improve things.

It is important for us to show that we have grown as a team and a sport," Baguma said while goalkeeping coach Kenneth Tamale added that this is a chance for them to prove their progress from the Africa Cup.

"We played most of those teams as an unknown quantity to them. But we also did not know much about them.

"I am sure Namibia and Ghana were shocked that we beat and held them respectively while Egypt also did not believe that we limited them to three goals. We want to show that we can do even more," Tamale said.

But there are also questions on how Uganda will score more goals. At the Africa Cup last year, Uganda did well to score at least once in each of their five games – finishing the tournament with nine goals to their name.

Of those goals, three were from penalty corners, one from a penalty stroke and five from open play.

When you look at the current squad, all 16 outfield players are regularly involved in penalty corner routines for their clubs but the responsibility will likely fall to Timothy Ntumba and Colline Batusa to convert at top D, Stewart Kavuma and Thomas Opio to inject the ball at the base while Peter Walusansa and Brian Okodi will be demanded to make deflections.

Jordan Mpiima and Emmanuel Baguma could trap the ball after injection but the latter could also have varied roles. With the various routines in their repertoire, Uganda’s best chance to score goals could come from penalty corners.

But the team also has to defend better, especially against counter attacks. That was their Achilles’ heel in conceding 10 against Nigeria in Ghana.

Meanwhile, Stanley Tamale - who is general secretary of Uganda Hockey Association - and George Ntegeka will serve as umpire and technical officer at the games respectively.

AFRICA HOCKEY

ROAD TO PARIS

Uganda’s Fixtures

Group A

Sunday: Nigeria vs. Uganda, 8pm

Monday: Zimbabwe vs. Uganda, 4pm