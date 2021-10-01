Uganda Cup final goal fiesta told us what we already knew: Vipers are the team to beat

By ROBERT MADOI More by this Author

Vipers’ eight-goal salvo in the 2021 Stanbic Uganda Cup final last weekend has had such an electrifying effect that many observers have installed the Venoms as the odds-on league favourites.

Such predictions – despite or in fact because the club does not treat its coaches with patience and kindness – are not without merit.

The Kitende-based outfit’s settled look – and deep bench to go along with – will doubtless leave many coaches plying their trade in Uganda’s top flight with a pained expression. The kind of which Alex Isabirye sported in the dugout at Njeru whilst watching his Bul team being torn to shreds.

One suspects that before proceedings in the final kicked off, the realisation of mismatches across different departments must have been cruelly matter-of-fact to Isabirye. He would go on to feel vaguely apologetic about it after a damage limitation endeavour fell through following four first half goals.

Of course there were extenuating circumstances for the most lopsided Cup final yet. Bul was dealt a bad hand, with Isabirye shorn of the services of several charges so much so that he eventually ended up with an outfield player in goal. Albeit with already seven goals shipped. Ironically, Bul’s place in the final was due in no small part to the absence of a deep bench at Express FC.

Well, sort of. With his first choices jaded following a punishing trip to and fro Sudan, arguments were made — and perhaps needed to have been acted on — for Wasswa Bbosa to shake things up a bit. After all, a depleted Bul – with all of one substitute player – lay in wait.

Advertisement

The gambit of freshening up his side with bit part players did not obviously sit easily with Bbosa. While some have been quick to find fault in that decision, it makes stark the fact that the Red Eagles do not have at their disposal the treasure trove of resources as do the Venoms. But that’s not to say that the inaction was not out of an abundance of caution.

Bbosa has in his squad serviceable surrogates who undoubtedly would have given the Red Eagles a new lease of life (and, perhaps, given fans the mouthwatering final they deserved).

Taken together, though, with Ibrahim Orit coming off the bench here or Paul Mucureezi readying himself to put in a cameo there; you can see where your columnist is going with this.

If Bbosa had the luxury of riches as does Vipers’ Brazilian tactician, Roberto Oliveira, the former would have rung the changes. No doubt. Little wonder, high priests of Ugandan club football have forecasted the strength in depth at Kitende yielding immediate dividends.

It would be foolhardy nevertheless to write off what can technically be classed as a chasing pack. URA have stitched together a decent squad, with useful additions such as Viane Sekajugo.

The departure of Sam Ssimbwa – who in no uncertain terms recently protested against players earning more than coaches – ideally disadvantages the Tax Collectors. They, however, negotiated in the strictest of secrecy a deal for the vastly experienced Sam Timbe to boost their backroom staff. And boast it, he will.

Last Saturday, this column was dismayed by how 13-time champions KCCA took the extreme measure of signing 11 players in the offseason. Express did precisely the same thing ahead of the 2020/2021 season, and we know how that roll of the dice turned out. So, rule out the Garbage Collectors at your own peril.



Record champions SC Villa have also been active in the market. The Jogoos snapped up the vast bulk of players that helped Uganda finish second at the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

Given the boardroom turmoil at the club, it’s safe to say that the impressionable recruits will bring incremental change rather than revolution. Even more safer is the bet that the sting of the Venoms could see them go the whole nine yards.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @robertmadoi