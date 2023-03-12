Uganda Cup replay: Bul-Villa in grudge match

Time has come for all the awe-inspiring talk about playmaker Travis Mutyaba's abilities and potential to manifest at SC Villa.

His club boss Jackson Magera believes Mutyaba's return from the Chan and Under-20 (Hippos) tournaments should offer the Jogoos a whole new dimension and attacking facet.

As they take on Stanbic Uganda Cup holders Bul in a forced round of 32 replay on Saturday at the Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru, Magera expects a charged up Bul side ready to break a leg and die trying to prove they had earned a right to make it to the next round.

On February 17 at the same venue, defender Ronald Otti put Bul in the lead before Charles Bbaale's would-be equaliser was ruled out for offside.

Upon review, the Fufa Disciplinary Committee found assistant referee Khalid Muyanga culpable and nullified Bul's 1-0 victory forcing this heated up replay.

"Bul must be angry to be forced to play again and that implies they are going to employ their blood and iron style of play to get victory.

Mutyaba returns to a team that is already jostling for slots and therefore he must show us the hunger to play and win us such crucial matches. We want to see what he has learned at the Chan with Uganda Cranes and in Egypt with the Hippos," Magera, who has seen the lad climb up the ladder to enjoy a demigod status in some football circles, revealed.

Blessed with fleet feet, quick thought and trickery, Mutyaba tends to be targeted and marked out in physical matches and is yet to lay down the marker at Villa as the go-to man as he does with national team setups.

"His agemates like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are lifting Arsenal at the biggest stage. This is his time to shine because he knows the game but also knows Villa can thrive without him if he doesn't work hard," Magera told Score.

Nine-time Uganda Cup winners Villa have closed down on StarTimes Uganda Premier league leaders KCCA to sit third on the table with four points less and Magera anticipates beating Bul will inevitably ignite a double attempt whisper at Villa Park.

Mutyaba will most likely dislodge Joseph Kafumbe in Magera's favoured four-pronged attack completed with Seif Batte, Rogers Kiwanuka and Charles Bbaale.

Kenneth Ssemakula is expected to continue as a makeshift defensive midfielder while David Owori links up the midfield and attack.

Arresting slump

Alex Isabirye's misfiring Bul must regain their winning touch if they are to retain the trophy. Going three matches without a win is enough to press the panic button given that the URA 1-0 defeat last week came at home.

"We were unlucky against URA to the extent that we conceded from their only chance at our goal. We may need luck (against Villa) if we are to keep in the title conversation. We are still building a team that will make it a habit to compete for trophies in the future," Isabirye, a former forward at Villa, revealed.