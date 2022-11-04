Uganda Cup semis: Revenge on the cards

Wananchi's stranglehold on women's hockey is under threat.

Wananchi lost the National Hockey League (NHL) title, for the first time ever since their maiden triumph in 2015, practically over three weeks ago following their 2-0 loss to Deliverance Church of Uganda (DCU). And mathematically last weekend when new champions DCU beat Weatherhead Historicals 11-0.

DCU had hitherto finished second for three seasons on the bounce and have suffered several Cup defeats to Wananchi over the years - including in the finals of of the Uganda Cup last year.

But this weekend's encounter; a two-legged semi-finals of the second edition of the Uganda Cup at Lugogo Hockey Grounds has the hallmarks of 'scores to settle'.

Despite beating DCU in the Memorial Shield in March and Easter Cup final in April then beating Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Swans to the Independence Cup last month in Mbarara, Wananchi did not take lightly to losing to DCU in the decisive league encounter.

So DCU will be seeking to narrow the gap in terms of silverware this season and to show that the league triumph was no fluke.

Wananchi, however, are keen to show that the league title loss was just a blip and not the beginning of the end of an era.

The KHC Swans are also still in contention but must take care of an age-old rivalry with Weatherhead Gazelles in the semis.

For the men, KHC Stallions strongly feel that their league title campaign fell due to a slippery 1-0 loss to Makerere University in June and their semi-finals meeting will feel like a chance to atone.

The other men's semi-final has Cup holders and just dethroned league champions Weatherhead battle Wananchi, the NHL champions in waiting, in what should be their fifth and sixth competitive meeting of the year.

Wananchi has won the previous four; Memorial Shield, Independence Cup final and twice in the league - and for some reason they were touted as the underdogs then.

But with three trophies in hand, Wananchi surely go into this encounter with enhanced reputations and with their youngsters probably feeling the pressure that comes with managing success. Will they be fifth time lucky?

UGANDA CUP - SEMIFINALS

SATURDAY FIXTURES - FIRST LEG

M: Weatherhead vs. Wananchi, 1pm

W: Wananchi vs. DCU, 2.30pm

M: Makerere University vs. KHC Stallions, 4pm

W: KHC Swans vs. Weatherhead, 5.20pm

SUNDAY FIXTURES

W: Weatherhead vs. KHC Swans, 1pm

M: KHC Stallions vs. Makerere University, 2.30pm

W: DCU vs. Wananchi, 4pm

M: Wananchi vs. Weatherhead, 5.20pm