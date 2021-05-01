Uganda Cup: Ssimbwa plots revenge against familiar foe Bbosa

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

That Wasswa Bbosa holds Sam Ssimbwa in high regard is an open secret, the former having coached him at Mbale Heroes before working under him as the pair won the league title with Express in 2012.

Since then, Bbosa has grown into his own man and impressed with several teams, including SC Villa and Tooro United, before returning to Express.

Ssimbwa acknowledges the progress his former holding midfielder has made and often describes his teams as hard to beat.

The pair will make an interesting subplot when they meet in pick of the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 16 ties.

Both teams are desperate for a major trophy with Express last winning the league in 2012 while it is 14 years since the Red Eagles last lifted the Cup.

Three-time Cup winners URA are in a similar situation with 2014 being the last time they won any silverware.

The two teams are also among the three vying for this year’s league title and have met three times since Bbosa returned to Express with the most recent engagement ending in 3-1 win in favour of his Red Eagles side.

That completed a double over the Tax Collectors having earlier claimed a 1-0 victory in Ndejje.

“I can’t guarantee anything but like the English say, what man has done man can do. We were beaten twice, we can also beat them twice,” Ssimbwa said.

“The win motivated us and the players are in the mood to play,” he added after the 2-0 victory over Mbarara for a first win in three games.

Simbwa last win over Bbosa was two weeks after the gaffer had been appointed as Red Eagles boss last season.

“URA have good players and coaches. We know it will be a difficult game but we want to progress to the next stage and we’re ready for that,” Bbosa said.

“The team that prepares best will win; we expect to prepare well for the game.”

Stanbic Uganda Cup

TODAY | LIVE* ON UBC

Express vs. URA 3.3pm

UPDF vs. Vipers 4pm

Onduparaka vs. SC Villa 4pm

SUNDAY

Proline vs.* Mbale Heroes 1pm

Police vs.* Bright Stars 3.30pm

Wakiso Giants vs. Tooro United 4pm

Maroons vs. KCCA 4pm

