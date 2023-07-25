Uganda find Saudi-like oil in Rwanda

The whole world is astonished by the sudden sponsorship and money that Saudi Arabia has decided to pump into football. From signing big names like Ronaldo, Benzema and N’golo Kante, the Saudis mean business. Back home, the tune is similar but on a relatively lower scale- a quiet but rapid take over!

Top Uganda Premier League players are finding their way to Rwanda in what looks to be a stable honeypot.

Rankings

While the avalanche is flowing westwards, Uganda still holds the pedigree both on the national team and continental club fronts.

Currently, Uganda is ranked 92nd in the Fifa rankings, 47 places ahead of Rwanda’s Amavubi.

On the club front, UPL is placed 19th largely due to Vipers’ performance in the Caf Champions League last season but the Venoms are at par with APR in the five-year club ranking used to grade clubs for the 2023/24 Caf Interclub season. Besides that, nothing much to write home about the strength of the two leagues.

Money bags?

To start with, Vipers expect to earn not less than shs60m for winning the StarTimes Uganda Premier League. Their counterparts across the border APR received a cheque of rwf25m (about sh78m) as prize money.

The overall league sponsorship package from Bralirwa Breweries, as reported by Rwandan press in 2021, was rwf640m (slightly above sh2b) for a period of four years ending in 2025. The brewery under their flagship brand Primus Lager took over the title sponsorship and naming rights of the league. Back here, every UPL club received about sh95m from the league sponsor StarTimes.

Generally, from the outlook, there’s not much to separate the two leagues in terms of cluster sponsorship and general revenues.

That leaves the aspect of individual motivation factor to stand!

Green Pastures

So, one is left to ask why there’s a huge outflux of players.

The current Uganda Cranes captain Emmanuel Okwi joined SC Kiyovu in October 2021 after failing to agree with any local giants.

At that time, it was reported that he earned to the region of sh10m in monthly wages. He played for a season and left for Iraq.

Celebrated coach Sam Ssimbwa zeroes it down to one thing: “They’re searching for green pastures and nothing more!”

Ssimbwa coached Atraco in 2006 and Rwanda Police between 2013-2014.

However, Ssimbwa is concerned about the current trend of UPL releasing their best to lowly-ranked leagues around while attracting average players from foreign leagues.

“We have a lot of talent here but we [clubs] don’t do what's required to keep them.

“You see Brazilians and Congolese coming here and they’re paid better than our local players but you have to ask yourself how good they are!

"Are they better than our local players [to earn more] or simply ask: can a good Brazilian player really come to Uganda to play football?” Simbwa questions.

Rusal Sports Management has been at the forefront in exporting players to greener pastures across the border to Rwanda. Their head of operations and Cranes midfielder Sulaiman Mutyaba feels the top local clubs don’t respect and value their own.

“Our clubs in a way don’t want to respect local players, end up paying them very little money but offer better terms to foreign players,” Mutyaba says before posing a rhetorical question:

“For example, local clubs will want to give a sign-on fee ranging from shs3-6m yet a Rwandan club is offering $20,000 (approx. shs74m) so, as a player, his manager or agent, what do you take?”

Unlike Ugandan clubs, Rwandan club have benefitted from sponsorships, fans contributions and funding from mother bodies including government.

APR receives about sh178m from Azam every year since 2020, Rayon Sports got sh625m from Skol since 2020 until last season while SC Kiyovu receives about sh885m according to Rwandan paper New Times.

Exodus

Recently, Rayon Sports expressed their interest to keep fans’ favourite Joachin Ojera on a permanent contract after a season on loan from URA. The club rallied the fans -both at home and abroad- on their social media to contribute about RWF25m (shs78m) to sign the forward.

The club had already signed goalkeeper Simon Tamale and Charles Bbaale, who was the second-best striker in the league.

Bbaale was voted the Players’ Player of the Season by the captains of the 15 Uganda Premier League clubs last season while Tamale was shortlisted for the player of the season but settled for the golden glove

The trio will play alongside another Ugandan Musa Esenu who has spent over a season after crossing over from Bul.

Uganda Cranes midfielder Taddeo Lwanga had been linked to a move to league champions Vipers but was unveiled at army side APR on a two-year contract. There are several others who have moved to lower clubs.

The coaches have not been left too. Former Villa’s coach Petros Koukouras was unveiled as the new head of Kiyovu Sports. The Greek tactician lured former Gaddafi interim head coach Hassan Zungu to the team alongside youngster Brian Kalumba and goalkeeper Emmanuel Kalyoowa.

Improve quality

All these movements would not be possible a few years ago. In 2012, Rwanda Premier League record-21-time holders APR had adopted a ‘homegrown players only' policy that barred signing of any non-Rwandan.

The club stretched their strength at home and achieved near-invisibility winning nine titles, losing only three in 2013, 2017 and 2019.

But that is not enough, the team needs continental success.

“Our policy as APR FC is to give opportunities to young Rwandan players and that will never change in the local competitions but if we get the chance to qualify for continental competitions, we'll bring in two or three foreign players if the coach wants them,” APR club chairman Lt Gen. Mubarakh Muganga said in December last year.

Among the last batch to have played for the Rwandan giants include Mafred Kizito and James Odoch.

A year earlier, the Rwanda football body (Ferwafa) opened up the doors for more foreign players.

Ferwafa increased the foreign quota from 3-3 to 5-5. Since 2013, the league had adopted a 3-3 rule whereby a club had at most three foreign players on the pitch and three on the bench. They reasoned that was the best way to protect local talent.

However, from 2022 season, the league allowed five to start and as many on the bench.

More than a job

Several Ugandan players have found solace in Rwanda after being overlooked for thenCranes job. Some have requested to change nationality to play for Rwanda's national team.

The most recent famous ones are Ugandan-born strikers Meddie Kagere and Peter Kagabo Otema. Kagere played for Amavubi between 2011-2014 and 2018-2020.

In between 2014 and 2018, Rwanda withdrew their nationalities after the Amavubi was disqualified from the 2015 Africa Cup of nations Qualifiers for fielding an ineligible player Dady Birori (also known as Tady Etakiama) who held both a Rwandan and Congolese passport, illegitimately.