Uganda finds it easier with football

Let me start off by warning you that this is not a rugby versus football piece. If anything after last weekend’s colourful crowning of Uganda as Africa Rugby7 champions, we are all due a distraction from the innate tribal idiocy of football.

And Rugby offers one such alternative not only because by winning last weekend’s tournament, we in one shot qualified for both the Olympics and the World Cup, but alongside Basketball, it also happens to be growing rapidly as a spectator sport in Uganda.

Of course, whether rugby in Uganda is just a passing fad and excuse to get very drunk or whether it will ever be as popular as football is another matter. But after the euphoria of spanking the entire continent lifted, I was left wondering whether this was just one of those things or indeed the dawn of a new sporting world in which we hold sway.

My thoughts take me back to the Men’s 2019 Rugby World Cup. Like most televised sports events the Rugby World Cup is obsessed with statistics. Even if some of them are quite useless, I couldn’t help but marvel at this one statistic. The average weight of players from wingers and fullbacks to props and hookers is a mind boggling 98kg!

In retrospect this ‘meaningless’ statistic is what triggered my thoughts of Uganda and its place in Rugby.

To start with the sheer weight (pun intended) of my discovery confirmed to me that Uganda shall not become a rugby test nation or even appear at the World Cup anytime soon unless of course we leave our grandchildren a blueprint on how to breed giants or a freak wind blows our direction and re-configures our society and plight.

Now this is not to say that the average Ugandan is naturally unable to attain such mass. But on current evidence and social conditions the natural growth process of the average Ugandan male gets arrested by malnutrition, disease, and poverty.

So, no matter how coached they are in the game the one common denominator is that your average test playing rugby bloke weighs an average of 98kgs. Now I am no gambling man, but I shall pay-out whoever finds me 15 Ugandan men with such biomass statistics. It is an exception rather than a rule that you will stumble upon a Ugandan who is 100kg and I am talking pure beef here, not just the fat deposited by years of imbalanced diets and binge drinking.

Is that to say we can’t play rugby? Of course not. We have some marvellous ‘ruggers’ and at our level below the test playing nations we are a decent outfit. And as it is we are now a force to reckon with on the continent when it comes to the sevens.

I just don’t think we will be making it to the15’s World Cup anytime soon and that actually awoke me to a reality that I always believed should be based on technical know-how rather than ‘uncontrollable’ factors like nature and our sociology.

So what does a man who lives in a society that doesn’t enable him to grow into a rugby player do? I suggest he just goes out and plays football because you don’t need a king’s diet or the genetic composition and mentality of a bull to be able to play football.

We could develop marvellous basket ballers, swimmers, ruggers and golfers but it is just going to require more effort than developing footballers. This is just a casual observation from someone who thinks football is the most convenient sport to develop in this country.