Uganda left with more questions than answers against Algeria

Uganda’s 2-1 loss to Algeria in the first leg of their first round Women Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier at Fufa Technical Centre – Njeru on Wednesday raised more questions than it gave answers.

The sit-in coach Ayub Khalifa must feel lost but the weight of the women’s games sits on his shoulders. He was momentarily replaced by former men’s national team interim coach Abdallah Mubiru within four days to the encounter.

But the latter rejected the job for personal reasons and Khalifa had to be reinstated. On Tuesday, he broke off Crested Cranes duties and conducted a session for the U-20 women’s national team, where he is the head coach and preparing to take on Mozambique in the age group’s 2024 Fifa World Cup Qualifiers.

He must have had to split time between the two teams on Thursday and Friday before the senior team prepared to set off to Oran, Algeria today. Given that he has no assistant at the U-20 level, who then takes care of the Queen Cranes camped in Njeru until Khalifa returns from Algeria.

Goalkeepers

Khalifa’s biggest decision was to decide who between Kampala Queen’s Daisy Nakaziro and Denmark-based Vanessa Edith Karungi would start in goal as captain Ruth Aturo was injured.

Despite Nakaziro’s decent shows in national colours, Khalifa handed the latter an international debut. After a strong first half performance, Karungi struggled with crosses in the first 15 minutes of the second half. However, her ability on the ball – albeit slow at times – makes Karungi an indispensable option right now.

“She slowed the game a bit at times but I am happy with her. In such a home game, I would have preferred a faster rhythm but you cannot underestimate the confidence she had,” Khalifa explained after the game.

Algeria’s persistent crossing of the ball in the second half, however, means that they might have worked out Karungi’s weakness.

Defensive decisions

And given how many times Shadia Nankya and Aisha Nantongo struggled to win aerial duels from crosses, Khalifa has his work cut out.

Another concern was that Phiona Nabbumba looked ineffective as a right-back in the first half against the Algerians. Khalifa had fielded her there rather than in midfield because of her intelligence and calmness.

The opponents kept running at the defence, Uganda hardly built the ball and she hardly offered anything going forward. But it is hard to believe that Khalifa, who later moved her into midfield, is entirely finished with the idea. He does not seem to trust Asia Nakibuuka, who had a decent show when she came on, enough to start.

Another option could be fielding the versatile Patricia Akiror at right back but she did not make the bench on Wednesday.

Travel plans

Sticking with the defenders; Nantongo had to come off in the last 20 minutes due to a muscle cramp. The Aalborg defender had travelled back to Uganda from Denmark in the wee hours of Tuesday morning but her cramp raises worries over Uganda’s travel plan to Oran.

Uganda left Njeru on Friday night straight to Entebbe Airport and are expected in Algeria on Sunday evening. From there, they fly to Oran, where they will have only one day before the decisive second leg. Hardly the ideal situation but Algeria had just one training session in Njeru before winning.

However, for the foreign-based players, there is probably a need to start upping their fitness levels because the days of arriving late in camp are far from over. The women’s football schedule all over the world is not as largely regularized as the men’s – which has specific international breaks.

Midfield dilemma

Riticia Nabbosa was also taken off at halftime, for Aminah Nababi, because she seemed uncomfortable towards the end of the first half.

“She was holding and pressing her tummy so she had an issue we must assess,” Khalifa explained post-match.

That said, Nabbosa and captain of the day Hasifah Nassuna hardly showed intensity. They hardly helped the team going forward and the latter was caught in possession deep in her half for Algeria’s second goal.

Will Khalifa drop at least one of them to reinstate Nabbumba into midfield? Her energy propelled Uganda forward in the last quarter of the game.

Nabbumba combined well with the diminutive Nababi, whose silky feet imposed another type of challenge for the Algerians. But will her cameo appearance be enough for Nababi, who is returning to the national team for the first time since 2019, to start in Oran? Or can she have the same impact in the second leg – whether she starts or comes off the bench?

Anitah Namata offers similar qualities but did not even make the bench for the first leg.

Selection headache upfront

Sandra Nabweteme and Fauzia Najjemba seem to have sealed two of the three starting berths in Khalifa’s front three.

On the right wing on Wednesday, Khalifa went with Fazila Ikwaput, who did not even start any of the two matches against Rwanda in the Olympic Qualifiers in June.

Ikwaput’s natural instinct is to get on the end of goals. But the system seemed to ask to be involved in play in Njeru and she struggled.

Viola Nambi and Margaret Kunihira came into the wide positions later and seemed to understand the assignment. If Nabweteme is not going to drag defenders to create space for Ikwaput, then could Khalifa be better off playing an out and out winger on the right?

Nabweteme has also not scored enough goals but the available options like Joanita Ainembabazi have probably not shown the coach enough to force a change or shared playing time.

Beware of too many changes

Yet, whatever the coach does, a change at right back, midfield, right wing and up front could be one too many for a side that fell apart for just 15 minutes but otherwise did just fine and fashioned a lot of chances.

Scouting opponents

Algeria coach Farid Beni Stiti said that for his preparations, he watched “a lot of Uganda’s past matches and we knew that they are direct when 13 (Najjemba) and nine (Ikwaput) have the ball”.

Indeed the Algerian defenders hardly gave the two any space to run into.

On the other hand, before the game, Khalifa said he “preferred to concentrate on what my team can do.” Unfortunately, Uganda only showed what they could do in the last quarter of the game and had another quarter where they could hardly stop what Algeria could do. Can they find the right balance?

Uganda plays Cameroon next in the Olympic Qualifiers. The Cameroonians are currently playing Kenya but will Uganda bother to find out what they are about?

Women Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

First Round, First Leg

Uganda 2-1 Algeria

Second Leg: September 26 in Oran

First Leg Player Rankings

Vanessa Karungi – 6/10

Good with her feet but struggled with crosses

Phiona Nabbumba – 6.5/10

Not effective as a right back and showed industry when pushed to midfield

Sumaya Komuntale – 5/10

Targeted by the opponents and offered little going forward

Aisha Nantongo – 5.5/10

Caught in possession sometimes but overall strong

Shadia Nankya – 6/10

In no man’s land for Algeria’s first goal but showed signs of getting back to her best

Joan Nabirye – 6.5/10

Overworked as a lone defensive midfielder, can do better on the ball

Riticia Nabbosa – 4/10

A return to forget

Hasifah Nassuna – 4/10

A disappointing display

Sandra Nabweteme – 6/10

Struggled to involve others, rattled the cross bar

Fauzia Najjemba – 6.5/10

Hardly allowed any space, denied a penalty but converted another

Fazila Ikwaput – 4/10

Dominated by her marker

Aminah Nababi – 7/10

Easily escaped the physically imposing Algerians

Margaret Kunihira – 6.5/10

Brought intensity and speed

Viola Nambi – 6.5/10

Hardly put a foot wrong for 30 minutes

Asia Nakibuuka – 6/10

Strong in challenges, read the game well

Coach Ayub Khalifa – 6/10