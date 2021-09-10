Uganda must bounce back against Nigeria in qualifier

By Innocent Ndawula More by this Author

In many sporting disciplines, Nigeria are African powerhouse and Uganda have to contend with their ‘little brother’ status. But for cricket, Nigeria are not worthy of tying Uganda’s shoelaces.

The national women cricket team are 18th with 120 points, while Nigeria are 41st with a paltry 20 points out of the 56 Twenty20 International ranked nations.

And having gone down to 23rd seeded Namibia in the opening clash of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20 World Cup Africa qualifier by only four runs on Thursday, the Victoria Pearls will want to make amends and quickly show the gulf in class against the Green & Yellow Girls.

In the loss to the Capricorn Eagles, Uganda’s bowling worked in tandem partnerships to restrict the opposition to 105 runs. But the unanswered questions were left glaring with the top order batters, who miserably failed to get the ball off the square in the powerplay – opening six overs.

Uganda had 13 runs with 2 wickets down during that pivotal spell when the fielding restrictions were still on and captain Immaculate Nakisuyi’s strokeplay that yielded 36 runs, Esther Iloku’s steady 22 plus Stephanie Nampiina’s cavalier knock of 11 runs were all a tad too late as Uganda were chasing the game for long spells which is a tough act to pull off in T20 blitz.

“We must pick up the positives we had with the bat in the second half of the innings, convert and be able to replicate it at the beginning of our innings,” said coach Suraj Karavadra.

Powerplay troubles

“If we do that, most of our results will be different. We must get rid of powerplay troubles. The game against Namibia was one of small margins but it’s not the end for us. We can still reach the final and get the trophy.”

Assistant vice-captain Janet Mbabazi concurred and picked out positives that can lift the team. “Our mid-order batters got it right and that means the openers that bat in the powerplay can also do it,” said Mbabazi.

Against Nigeria, Uganda must keep silent Blessing Etim, who picked the Player of Match Award in the five-wicket victory over Sierra Leone on Thursday, as weIl as the quartet of Salome Sunday, Esther Sandy, Joy Efosa and Omonye Asika.

WC Africa T20 qualifier

Today | Group B

3.30pm: Nigeria vs. Uganda

Group A

10.15am: Zimbabwe vs. Swaziland

3.15pm: Mozambique vs. Tanzania