Uganda must throw all kitchens sink at Ghana

Taking the fight. Skipper Najjemba will lead the Ugandan youngsters on an assault mission in Ghana. PHOTO / ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • Coach Ayub Khalifa’s charges lost the first leg to Ghana at St. Mary’s Stadium – Kitende in a game where Uganda started brightly but faded with every wasted chance.

Uganda need to overturn a 2-1 deficit today in Cape Coast – Ghana to keep their hopes of staying in the U-20 Women World Cup qualifiers alive.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.