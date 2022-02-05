Uganda must throw all kitchens sink at Ghana

Uganda need to overturn a 2-1 deficit today in Cape Coast – Ghana to keep their hopes of staying in the U-20 Women World Cup qualifiers alive.

Coach Ayub Khalifa’s charges lost the first leg to Ghana at St. Mary’s Stadium – Kitende in a game where Uganda started brightly but faded with every wasted chance.

“We were not beaten, we lost the game because we could not take our chances and that is why we still believe we can overturn the defeat,” Khalifa said as the team headed out to Cape Coast on Thursday.

“We should have been at least two goals up by the time Ghana scored the opener. I’m happy because the girls did not give up after going 2-0 down.

“They fought to get back into the game and even after you could see in the dressing room that they felt they could have had a better result.

“That is the attitude I want to see in the second leg. If we fight for everything, we can do the job,” Khalifa said.

Ghana has been to five U-20 World Cups since 2010 and five of their players including renowned midfielder Evelyn Badu from Hasaacas Ladies went to the inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League.

They are more exposed and experienced side who also have the benefit of home advantage going into today’s fixtures.

Work for it

Even with their lead, Ghana are not accustomed to letting opponents take control of games. So Uganda could still be starved of possession.

The absence of Margaret Kunihira, who according to Khalifa “was picked from camp by her parents to go for further studies,” also denies Uganda the leader of their pressing unit, meaning Khalifa’s side might also struggle to counter attack.

The coach probably sensed it as many of his training sessions also included a couple of set-piece drills.

Uganda’s and Fufa’s dream of making it to this World Cup is well documented but they confront a team that has a lot in their favour.

Only playing on the front foot from the get go might help Uganda upset the odds.

“We will not sit back. We are going to hunt for goals because we know we need many of them to advance to the next round,” Khalifa added.