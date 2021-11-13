Uganda’s choking at Cecafa Women U-20 tourney makes strong case for deploying mind coaches

The inaugural Cecafa Women Under-20 Championship reached an excruciatingly tense conclusion this past week. Hosts Uganda committed what many have come to see as an especially troubling offence by snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. The deck was stacked against Ethiopia in a winner-takes-all contest after they found themselves trailing 2-0 at the breather, having lost their goalkeeper in the sixth minute. Yet the visitors remarkably went on to beat the odds by scoring three unanswered goals after the break.

Unsurprisingly, the major meltdown has been met with a mixture of derision and alarm in Ugandan quarters. It is too early to tell whether the choking episode will become the tragedy by which Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi’s charges are known. What is not in doubt is that the players in question will be of no particular renown if interventions are not designed to increase their mental toughness.

When Tanzanian players did not meet everyone’s definition of good taste, following a marginal defeat at the hands of Ethiopia, high priests of Cecafa women’s football were quick to christen Uganda favourites.

The statement win notwithstanding, there was something vaguely spectral about Ethiopia and its bunch of glamourless stars. With hindsight, if we absorbed ourselves in the details of the grandstand finish against Tanzania, we would have noticed the steely edge to these fierce competitors from the horn of Africa.

Such steeliness, which often helps athletes manage anxiety and heighten focus, tends to be conspicuous by its absence amongst Ugandans. The women’s under-20 team is neither the first nor last Ugandan sporting outfit/personality to straddle the full spectrum of sporting farce after going into existential panic. There are numerous examples. Take Monica Ntege whose repeated failures to land the Uganda Ladies Open once famously forced her to concede that “I think I was born to finish second.”

Your columnist vividly remembers a mischievous smile spreading over Mary Karano’s lips when she managed to get under Ntege’s skin during the 2007 Ladies Open playoff. Golfers love to pontificate about playing against a course. Fine. A playoff, though, is a different animal. It exerts a special pull on mental fortitude, ultimately playing upon one’s nervous instinct.

The tears that Ntege shed on that cloudless Saturday, following the fading of afternoon into evening, were a classic reaction to pressure or stress. The fear of losing made her anxious to the point of overthinking seemingly simple situations.

She consequently suffered what experts on the subject prefer to call “paralysis by analysis” – where pre-performance routines are terribly difficult to maintain. Karano, who had evidently worked on the mental side of her game, used positive self-talk and relaxation skills to come out tops.

The statuesque defending of Uganda as Ethiopia landed what proved to be the decisive blow on Tuesday was out-and-out “paralysis by analysis.” Paralysed by anxiety, the home side could not help but press the proverbial self-destruct button. If it is any consolation, there is a laundry list of Ugandan athletes who have failed to channel anxiety positively during clutch moments.

Philip Wokorach once repeatedly failed to find touch – let alone split the uprights – in a home Elgon Cup leg. Then, of course, there was THAT Adam Semugabi penalty in 1993.

All of these choking episodes make clear the need to bring mind coaches on board. The input of such coaches helps establish conduits that make athletes less likely to choke under pressure. It is refreshing that – for one – Uganda Cricket Association (working in tandem with Equity Sport) has chosen to right this enduring wrong.