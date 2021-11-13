Prime

Uganda’s choking at Cecafa Women U-20 tourney makes strong case for deploying mind coaches

Author: Robert Madoi is a sports journalist and analyst. PHOTO/FILE/NMG.

By  ROBERT MADOI

The inaugural Cecafa Women Under-20 Championship reached an excruciatingly tense conclusion this past week. Hosts Uganda committed what many have come to see as an especially troubling offence by snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. The deck was stacked against Ethiopia in a winner-takes-all contest after they found themselves trailing 2-0 at the breather, having lost their goalkeeper in the sixth minute. Yet the visitors remarkably went on to beat the odds by scoring three unanswered goals after the break.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.