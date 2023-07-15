Uganda’s error prone defence complicates Olympic dream

Uganda’s defence was evidently all over the place against Rwanda in the first leg of the first round of the Caf Women’s Olympic Qualifier played on Wednesday in Kigali.

Coach Ayub Khalifa’s side were the home side as Fufa had elected to host the game in Rwanda citing lack of licenced facilities here. Ironically, when the men had to play Tanzania in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March, the match was taken to Egypt for the same reason but with the argument that taking to Tanzania would give the Taifa Stars an advantage.

Similarly, Khalifa had warned that the new decision would give advantage to Rwanda and it was all evident that the ‘home side’ was buoyed as Uganda unraveled like a pack of cards in pressure moments.

Fufa seemed to have made the decision with the confidence, maybe arrogance, that Rwanda would be an easy opponent to overcome. What everyone might have missed is that the last time these two sides faced off in Kigali, the second half produced four goals as the game ended 2-2.

When the sides faced off at Fufa Technical Centre – Njeru during last year’s Cecafa Women Championships, Rwanda defended well for long periods, limiting Uganda to two goals – in the 39th and 49th minutes.

Rwanda turn on the heat

Rwanda was back at it at Pele Stadium on Wednesday as they defended resolutely for the first 30 minutes so much so that some people had started to question Khalifa’ decision to start U-17 and U-20 national team graduate Shakirah Nyinagahirwa ahead of Shamirah Nalugya. And Sandra Nabweteme ahead of Fazila Ikwaput.

Eventually Rwanda took the lead when Ugandan goalkeeper Ruth Aturo failed to claim a corner, allowing Alodie Kayitesi to win the ball at the edge of the box ahead of Hasifah Nassuna and play in teammate Provide Mukahirwa to slot home before she could be closed down by Margaret Kunihira.

Nyinagahirwa repaid the faith by scoring the equalizer in stoppage time of the first half. Uganda then took the lead seven minutes into the second half through Nassuna’s penalty.

From here, a Khalifa side is expected to hog possession and starve the opponents of any opportunities before they go on to kill off the game. Instead centre-back Shadia Nankya, who just recovered from a lengthy ankle injury and is worried of getting into challenges, fouled Florence Imanizabayo at the edge of the box as they aimed for an aerial ball. Libelle Nibagwire converted the resulting freekick at Aturo’s near post to make it 2-2 in the 65th minute.

Like he did against Tanzania, Khalifa turned on the pace late in the game by bringing on Ikwaput and Catherine Nagadya and he was instantly repaid when the former converted with her first touch in the 84th minute.

Again, Uganda did not show enough know-how in controlling the situation as they conceded just two minutes later from another centre back’s defensive error as Aisha Nantongo cleared the ball into Zawadi Usanase’s path. The latter again beat Aturo at the near post.

Aturo joined Saudi Arabia women’s Pro League outfit Al-Shabab in November 2022. But their league ended in February 2023 so it is probable that Uganda’s most trusted goalkeeper has seen little or no action for the past four months leading to the Olympic Qualifiers.

Historically leaky defence

But for anyone that has watched the Crested Cranes, the defensive errors and lapses in concentration have been part of their story for a while.

In the friendly against Tanzania last Friday, Nantongo was again at it as she deflected Tanzania left back Enekia Kasonga Lunyamila’s cross into Clement Oppa’s path for the latter to score the opener in just the second minute of the game.

Before that, Khalifa had another open training session in which he divided his 35 summoned players into two teams. Nankya, who spent a large part of the second half of the club season playing as a forward for her club, failed to deal with two crosses on the day and turned them into her own net.

The near examples go back to the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (Awcon) in July last year but even the past struggles from when the national team rebranded to Crested Cranes in 2016 can be attributed to the lack of defensive astuteness.

At Awcon, nearly every central defence combination that coach George Lutalo tried was culpable of giving away goals.

In their first match against Senegal, Nantongo needlessly fouled for Awa Diakhate’s penalty kick in a game where Uganda had started convincingly and rattled the posts twice. And while trying to play out from the back, Yudaya Nakayenze – who had also spent a while without playing in defence for her university in the USA – was caught in possession by Nguenar Ndiaye for Senegal’s second.

Against Morocco, Margaret Namirimu came in to replace Nantongo but she was equally a pack of nerves as she fouled Rosella Ayane in the box inside 12 minutes.

For Morocco’s second early in the second half, Asia Nakibuuka broke the offside trap to allow Nesryne El Chad turn in Ghezlane Chebbak’s freekick. The Morocco captain then put the cherry on top when Sumaya Komuntale, who had scored a spectacular freekick to level matters before halftime, swung her hands while driving the ball out of the box and hit Ayane. Chebbak made no mistake from the spot.

Against Burkina Faso, goalkeeper Daisy Nakaziro replaced Aturo from the start but also showed her weakness at claiming low crosses in lead to 10-man Burkina’s second goal for a 2-2 draw.

Uganda’s success in these qualifiers will be hinged on how better the attack gets. They scored three on Wednesday but as the pressure mounts on the defence, we can never be sure how many goals will be enough to see out a tie.

Goals Conceded At Awcon

Against Senegal: Aisha Nantongo culpable for Awa Diakhate penalty, Yudaya Nakayenze caught in possession by Nguenar Ndiaye for Senegal’s second

Against Morocco: Margaret Namirimu fouls for Rosella Ayane penalty, Asia Nakibuuka breaks offside trap as Nesryne El Chad turns in Morocco freekick, Sumaya Komuntale swings to gift Ghezlane Chebbak second Morocco penalty

Against Burkina Faso: Goalkeeper Daisy Nakaziro fails to claim a cross for Burkina’s equalizer

Friendly with Tanzania: Samalie Nakacwa ventures forward, Tanzania break behind her through left back Enekia Kasonga Lunyamila whose cross is deflected into Clement Oppa’s path by Nantongo

Olympic Qualifier vs. Rwanda

Rwanda opener: Ruth Aturo runs out but fails to claim the corner. Alodie Kayitesi wins ball at the edge of the box and passes to Providence Mukahirwa to score for Rwanda

Rwanda’s second: Shadia Nankya fouls Florence Imanizabayo at the edge of the box. Libelle Nibagwire converts freekick at Aturo’s near post to make it 2-2