Uganda's progress stalls in Namibia

The senior national men’s cricket team made a low-key return home after a shameful display to lose all six matches across two formats during their Tour of Namibia in the Castle Lite Series.

Four T20 international defeats were followed by two below-par performances in the nine and 10-wicket losses to the Richelieu Eagles at the United Ground in Windhoek.

The Cricket Cranes’ nearly fortnight stay in Namibia can only be termed as painful in execution and valuable in lessons. Coach Laurence Mahatlane’s charges have nowhere to hide.

They must face it though. Namibia were tidy on a flat deck but the visiting East African side was blown away by its makeshift bowling unit which couldn’t survive the wrath of lack of genuine pace.

When it rains…

Many will concur that fast deliveries will trouble any batsman, on any day. And truly, the early injury to right-arm fast Juma Miyagi in the T20s set the tone.

They consistently failed to keep Namibia at bay in the power play, averaging 61.25 runs after the opening six overs. And the hosts usually closed out games or coasted to high totals after skipper Brian Masaba had run out of options.

“When it rains, it pours,” read Masaba’s status update at the start of the Tour. His assistant captain Riazat Ali Shah lost his passport and was deported back home.

Team manager on field

The rain never stopped. It then got worse after the opening batsman left-hander Simon Ssesaazi and his elder brother orthodox bowler Henry Ssenyondo returned home to bury their mother.

Fred Achelam and Pius Oloka flew in as replacements with Joseph Baguma later coming on for injured Miyagi. While those changes happened, team manager Charles Waiswa was forced out of retirement to enable the team to make 11 players for the second T20.

That rain was given the proverbial term as cats and dogs. Interestingly, for all Ugandans never has with the bat, the country is known for its work in the field and support with the ball.

Questions, questions!

However, the concerns now about 42-year-old veteran spinner Frank Nsubuga’s stay or departure always amplify when the team is shaken.

In the corridors of power, discussions over coach Mahatlane’s contract, which ends soon, now are viewed at a queer angle especially with the ICC Africa T20 World Cup Qualifiers coming later in October.

Yet, Uganda seemed to have travelled to Windhoek on the best note after edging hosts Kenya by a solitary run in the final of Dafabet Africa Continental T20 Cup in Nairobi last month.

Do you keep the South African tactician or not? Do you let go and rebuild again within a month to the big show in Windhoek or? Just questions, those which some called online Cricket Cranes selectors via WhatsApp can only whisper.

Batting longer failed

Ironically, Uganda batted really well in the T20s in Windhoek, 175-6, 203-6, 123-10 and 165-4. On any other day, those totals can win a T20 match anywhere on this globe.

The 200-plus runs total was the first time Uganda has crossed that mark in recent T20Is history spurred by Dinesh Nakrani’s ton of 110 runs off 45 balls including 13 sixes. Uganda still didn’t win.

Somehow, the side couldn’t replicate that batting display in the longer format. They were bowled out twice for 127 runs in 37.1 overs and then 108 runs in 36.5 overs in the two 50-Over games.

In the former, spinner Pikky Ya France picked figures of 6/22 and two maidens in a 65-ball bowling spell and then Bernard Scholtz took 4/14 in a 41-ball spell in the next game. Real hailstorm!

The Ugandans struggled with cold before walking in to bat in both limited-overs matches where only one wicket was taken, which Masaba admits it’s part of a learning curve “for a couple of guys” but the stage the Cranes want to be at demands more.

Soul searching

Indeed, there will be some soul searching over the next weeks or months but the young injured fast bowlers Miyagi and Cosmas Kyewuta ought not to be rushed back. The available fast bowlers could be polished and made ready, David Wabwire case in point.

In terms of depth, Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) could do with a permanent yet contracted feeder side like ‘Uganda A’ back then, to be assured of ready depth.

And perhaps, the technical team could do with more 50-Over matches on the next tours as the side seems to have well-oiled gears for T20s.

Finally, going forward, UCA ought to carry at least two reserve players and a psychologist for each tournament out of the borders.

CASTLE SERIES - UGANDA TOUR OF NAMIBIA

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

50-OVER MATCHES

Uganda 108/10 Namibia 109/1

(Namibia won by 9 wickets)

Uganda 127/10 Namibia 128/0

(Namibia won by 10 wickets)

T20 MATCH RESULTS

Namibia 186/7 Uganda 175/6

(Namibia won by 11 runs)

Uganda 203/6 Namibia 204/5

(Namibia won by 5 wickets)

Namibia 196/4 Uganda 123/10

(Namibia won by 73 runs)

Namibia 191/6 Uganda 165/4

(Namibia won by 26 runs)

Uganda lost the Series 6-0

TEAM UGANDA STATS (T20s)

BEST BATSMEN

Dinesh Nakrani - 156 runs in 4 innings

Robinson Obuya - 120 runs (3)

Alpesh Ramjani - 91 runs (4)

Ronald Lutaaya - 81 runs (4)

BEST BOWLERS

Alpesh Ramjani - 6 wickets (128 runs)

Dinesh Nakrani - 4 wickets (132 runs)

Kenneth Waiswa - 3 wickets (134 runs)

Bilal Hassun - 3 wickets (164 runs)