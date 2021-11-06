Uganda the team to beat in Africa woodball championship

Uganda woodball continues to dominate the African continent. After arriving in Nairobi, Kenya, for the second edition of Africa Woodball Championships that started on Thursday at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), the eight-man team issued a statement of intent.

Since the last African event to be held in 2019 which Uganda won at the United States International University in Nairobi by dominating the field, Uganda has topped the major events such as the Inter-university Games.

Uganda is ranked top in African woodball and continues their best form into the five-day tournament that ends on Sunday.

“It is a great feeling because we happen to be the kings of woodball. Everyone who has come to this competition wants to beat Uganda,” Thomas Keddi, a senior member of the Uganda national woodball team, said after the team practice on Wednesday evening.

Confidence high

Coming off its most disruptive season punctuated with the Covid-19 lockdown, Uganda’s explosive players hope to dominate the podium.

“Confidence is high in our camp,” said Joan Mukoova, whose target is to win her first gold medal since making the national team debut in 2014.

“We have to dominate this championship because we have a strong team,” she adds.

Teammate Joyce Nalubega’s only concern was the ground which she said was not favourable.

“But the coaches always teach us to learn how to adjust and we shall manage it to our advantage,” Nalubega says.

Florence Mukooya of Makerere University Business School (MUBS), who is probably one of the most in-form players, says the team has momentum and that they just have to keep going.

“Personally, I want to perform to the best of my ability,” Mukooya said.

The other side of the battle will be hosts Kenya, who are ready for a great challenge.

“Kenya is a real threat. They have strong players, so I think it is going to be a great challenge for our players,” Onesmus Atamba, the most capped player, said.

State dinner

Keddi, who is among the most decorated players on the team, said that the sharp preparations give the team an edge.

“We have focused on the little things and we believe in ourselves,” he said.

But Keddi believes their success needs to be recognised with a State dinner accorded to excelling athletes.

“I think it [the State dinner] is much needed. The players always work hard, they are always putting in effort. A state dinner will give them a breath of fresh air to keep them engaged and hungry for more,” Keddi said.

Action ends Sunday with seven clubs representing Uganda in the fifth edition of the Kenya Open.

Who is who on Team Uganda?

Name: Onesmus Atamba

Born: March 26, 1985

Club: Ndejje Corporates

Debut: 2010 World Cup, Thailand

Occupation: Administrator

Major wins: Gold at 2017 World Cup in Indonesia

Name: Christine Birungi

Born: Aug 19, 1998

Club: Ndejje University

Debut: 2021 Africa Championship

Occupation: Student

Major wins: Gold at 2021 Uganda Open at UCU

Name: Ronald Mulindwa

Born: April 6, 1994

Club: MUBS

Debut: 2021 Africa Championships

Occupation: IT Expert

Major wins: Gold at 2021 Uganda Open at UCU

Name: Florence Mukooya

Born: Jan 10, 1995

Club: MUBS

Debut: 2018 W. Cup in Thailand

Occupation: Banker

Major wins: 2019 Uganda Int’l Open gold

Name: Israel Muwanguzi

Born: April 2, 1989

Club: Eminents

Debut: 2010 W. Cup in Munyonyo

Occupation: Credit Officer

Major wins: Gold at 2017 Uganda International at Kisubi

Name: Thomas Keddi

Born: Dec 17, 1994

Club: Stroke

Debut: 2019 W. Cup in Entebbe

Occupation: Psychologist

Major wins: Gold at 2019 Africa Championship