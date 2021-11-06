Uganda the team to beat in Africa woodball championship

Perfection. Mukooya (right) during practice last week. PHOTOS/GEORGE KATONGOLE

By  George Katongole

  • “It is a great feeling because we happen to be the kings of woodball. Everyone who has come to this competition wants to beat Uganda”

Uganda woodball continues to dominate the African continent. After arriving in Nairobi, Kenya, for the second edition of Africa Woodball Championships that started on Thursday at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), the eight-man team issued a statement of intent.

