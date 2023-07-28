Uganda vs. NZ is beyond David vs. Goliath

CAPE TOWN. For Fred Mugerwa, holding the role as the head of the technical team for the She Cranes at this year’s Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa is priceless.

His moment at the grand stage has some eight years late. In 2015, he was controversially removed from the same role weeks before the She Cranes flew to Sydney, Australia for the same assignment.

“It was my saddest moment,” Mugerwa said, reflecting on a career which began in the early ‘80s after he made a switch from basketball.

With a four-decade experience in the sport, Mugerwa has still opted not to count his eggs before hatching. He has insisted that as much as the She Cranes desire to fly high, the preliminaries Stage One come first and is the first priority in Cape Town.

Following their opening victory over Singapore on Friday, Mugerwa's charges face a crunch task in Group D when they meet defending champions New Zealand at the Cape Town International Convention Centre Arena 1 on Saturday.

The match-up for the She Cranes against the Silver Ferns is a David versus Goliath affair. Uganda has lost all four previous meetings including a 76-33 defeat at the 2015 World Cup.

Furthermore, New Zealand boasts of five titles and 10 first runner-up finishes in 15 World Cup appearances.

Yet, Uganda is only out in the Rainbow Nation on a fourth appearance in the championship; 1979, 2015 and with seventh place at the 2019 edition in England as the country’s best finish ever.

But Mugerwa believes his team can challenge coach Dame Noeline Taurua’s side, just like the She Cranes did to stun Australia 32-30 thanks to Faridah Kadondi's heroics during the Fast Five World Series in New Zealand back in November.

Since winning four years ago, New Zealand has lost Maria Folau, Laura Langman and Casey Kopua to retirement.

“We’ve changed a lot. We have probably at least 350 caps less. It’s way different than 2019,” Taurua told the media. She however has new faces to watch including Kate Heffernan and Grace Nweke.

Goal shooter Nweke is the tallest at 1.93m and is expected to trouble goal keeper Stellah Nanfuka and goal defence Christine Nakitto inside and around the shooting circle.

For Uganda to match the Ferns, goal shooter Mary Nuba must be as accurate or even more than Nweke, with support from goal attack and skipper Irene Eyaru.

2023 NETBALL WORLD CUP

SATURDAY FIXTURES - AT CTIC

GROUP A

10am: Zimbabwe vs. Fiji, Arena 2

12pm: Australia vs. Tonga, Arena 1

GROUP B

5pm: Scotland vs. Barbados, Arena 2

7pm: England vs. Malawi, Arena 1

GROUP C

12pm: Jamaica vs. Wales, Arena 2

5pm: South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, Arena 1

GROUP D

10am: New Zealand vs. Uganda, Arena 1

7pm: Trinidad & Tobago vs. Singapore, Arena 1

SILVER FERNS VS. SHE CRANES

HEAD TO HEAD

FAST FIVE SERIES

Nov 5, 2022: New Zealand 49-32 Uganda

BIRMINGHAM COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Jul 30, 2022: New Zealand 53-40 Uganda

GOLD COAST COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Apr 5, 2018: New Zealand 64-51 Uganda

SYDNEY NETBALL WORLD CUP