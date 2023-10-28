Uganda, Zambia duel in Victoria Cup opener

After about a decade, the Victoria Cup is back in a very unfamiliar territory, Kings Park Arena, Bweyogerere as Uganda takes on Zambia on Saturday in the tournament’s opener.

The tournament used to be a permanent fixture on the local calendar before unavoidable circumstances halted it.

It is now here with Zambia and Kenya onboard after Zimbabwe opted out of this edition citing a tight schedule.

The Rugby Cranes have for the last six weeks gone about their work behind the scenes, naming a new look backroom staff led by Fred Mudoola as coach with brilliant inclusions like Leo Lubambula ( assistant coach) , Edmond Tumusiime ( analysis), Alex Mubiru ( forwards ), Timothy Mudoola ( strength and conditioning) and Marvin Odongo as a specialist coach.

The same period has seen a side carefully assembled to usher back test rugby on the local scenes after four years in the cold.



The game comes with a lot of expectation from the home fans while the coaches don’t know what to expect.

“It was not easy selecting a side because 15s rugby has not been played in a while because sevens rugby had taken the forefront.

"While we are excited, we don’t know what to expect because we have not played at home in a long time but we are going for a four-year cycle,” Mudoola told Score.

Captain Ivan Magomu shares the same sentiments as his coach but he is desperate to give the home fans something to smile about by the end of the day.

“There is no better way to re-introduce test rugby home than by winning the game. We have worked hard and the mood in the camp says it all. The boys are confident and we cannot wait for kick off because everyone wants to contribute to what we have termed a strategy to revive test rugby in the long run,“ said Magomu.

Uganda’s opponents, Zambia, landed at Entebbe Airport on Wednesday evening and had their captains run session at Kings Park Arena, looking well-oiled and here for a win.

The two sides last met in 2019 at Kyadondo Rugby Club with Uganda emerging 38-22 victors.

A lot has changed since then and with what looks like a fresh start for Uganda, the home fans have every reason to feel optimistic.