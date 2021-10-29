Ugandan clubs remain light years from competitive Caf engagement

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

Ever since Villa reached the Caf Club Championship finals in 1991 and 1992, and KCCA making the Caf Confederation Cup group stage in 2017, life for Ugandan clubs on the continent has not been the same.

This year’s Champions League representatives Express and their Confederation Cup counterparts URA barely showed intent and hunger of making it past the first attempt.

Back in December 2020, Vipers fell to Sudan’s Al Hilal in the Champions League preliminary round. Fred Kajoba, who was the coach of that Covid-hit Vipers side, believes they failed at the first hurdle due to the wanting preparations.

“It is baffling that most of Ugandan clubs prepare for Caf contests as though they are going to play the Uganda Cup. Imagine playing Al Hilal without having a friendly game with maybe Simba of Tanzania or any stronger side from neighbouring country. Clubs with bigger ambitions camp in Europe or Middle East, which gives them an extra edge,” Kajoba told SCORE.

He laughed off URA’s bid, nipped in the bud by Al Masry of Egypt, as a mere joke.

“You don’t play friendly matches with Big League clubs and expect to eject Al Masry that has invested massively in players and coaches recruitment of players and coaches,” he added.

Mental fortitude

To Harunah Kyobe, an administrator at Vipers, player mentality is a big factor.

“The players don’t believe in themselves and over respect opponents. The weakest assembled Al Merrikh side I have ever seen eliminated Express with relative ease,” he said.

Kyobe believes that some administrative mishaps are also to blame.

“Disorganisation cost us (Vipers) the Hilal tie. The disorganisation in coaching hierarchy, administration uncertainty and subsequent players absence to reported Covid-19 cases meant URA had already lost to Masry before even boarding the plane to Cairo,” Kyobe added.

His opinion is shared by former KCCA manager Mike Mutebi.

“Ugandan clubs have untold fear of foreign teams. It starts with you in the media, then the fans and to the players. Few coaches believe you can attack away from home like I used to do,” Mutebi, who broke the Confederation Cup group stages glass ceiling in 2015, said.

An advocate of building football dynasties with young players, Mutebi turns remorseful whilst revealing he had hard time seeing his mercurial players departing for greener pastures.

“We sell off our star players too early. I can assure you if we had remained with the crop of players that took us to the Confederation Cup group stage four years ago, by now we would regularly be making the money bracket,” he said.

The core of that KCCA team, that had bagged the club’s first league and cup double in 2017, was gone in less than two years.

Where are the quality players?

Winding back the clock to 1991 and 1992 successful SC Villa side, assembled by British coach Geoff Hudson between 1988 and 1991, you quickly get close to the missing ingredient these days.

“Our team was built in four years until we all felt ready to take on the continent.

“It was almost the entire national team assembled at Villa Park with Iddi Batambuze, Magid Musisi, Peter Nsaba, Twaha Kivumbi, Sula Kato, Adam Ssemugabi, Geoffrey Higenyi, William Nkemba and myself,” Paul Mukatabala reminisces.

“There are no shortcuts to success on the continent. It hurts to see the current crop of players not as hardworking, game loving and ready to die for a cause like we were.All they are after is money.”

Former Villa player and coach Ibrahim Kirya concurs with Mukatabala on the gulf in class between players of the past and present.

“Truth be told, the quality of standout players has diminished over the years. You can’t compete with the likes of TP Mazembe and Mamelodi Sundowns if you can’t raid them and prize away their key players like Denis Onyango,” opined Kirya, whose Villa side was whipped 7-0 by Moroccan club Fus Rabat in 2016.

For the record, North African clubs have dominated the premier competition, making 19 appearances in the 15 finals before 2019.

Financial muscle

Veteran journalist Ruben Luyombo, of the national broadcaster UBC, says equity can’t be achieved with the top clubs investing in million dollars.

“Even clubs like Vipers under Lawrence Mulindwa have not done enough investment in their squads compared to the opponents. The big clubs in the Maghreb can put together yearly budgets upwards of $10 million,” he said.

Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo, the head of sports at NMG-Uganda, feels the abysmal pattern has been long coming.

“While we may want to look at each season or team in isolation, only KCCA have done well in the recent past. I’m not convinced that URA and Express have or had the quality in terms of playing staff and character to make it as far as the group stage this season,” he told SCORE.

Need for grassroots overhaul

Like Kigongo, Daily Monitor sports reporter Andrew Mwanguhya says something is fundamentally not right – and must change drastically now.

“It is down to treating football as part time business and players missing the early formative years where basics are taught. Local coaching competency also leaves a lot to be desired, and lack of strong character from players when thrown at the deep,” Mwanguhya says.

Fufa, that foots the travel costs for Caf representatives, also seem to be bothered by the recurring routine. The FA’s director of communication, Ahmed Hussein, said they hope to try improve performance through the federation’s ‘Hattrick Agenda’ which seeks to shore up sporting excellence.

“The club licensing programme that we are implementing these days caught up with Express and URA as they both coaching complications. Rectifying the entire dilemma will be hard since we get different representatives every season.”

