Ugandan hockey has to eat the elephant one part at a time – South African coach

Uganda Hockey Association (UHA) is intensifying its preparations ahead of the January 17-23 Africa Cup of Nations at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium in Accra, Ghana.

UHA remains confident of having both the men, ranked 91st, and women, ranked 76th in the world, at the continental showpiece – the former for the first time since 2000.

The association’s preparations were helped by the visit of South African coach Shaun Laubscher, who trained both teams for two weeks leading to November 26 before he returned home last Sunday.

Laubscher came to know about Ugandan hockey when he attended the International Hockey Federation (IHF) level three online coaching course with men’s coach Vincent Kasasa earlier this year – and was subsequently invited to work with both outfield and goalkeepers in the national team camps.

Fine-tuning, not overhaul

Laubscher, who retired in 2005 and has been coaching for three years at Northcliff High School in Johannesburg, also worked with Makerere University coach Dulf Musoke to interest him in specialising as a goalkeepers’ coach.

“I have also watched games involving the men and women’s (national) teams 8-10 times to try and understand the Ugandan style. I can sum it up as hockey with pace, skill and a goal scoring mindset.

“I am not here to change it to South African or Belgian or English hockey because then it won’t work.

“What we need is to take the best facets of the Ugandan game and improve them. I agree that there is some defensive work we can do but at the end of the day it is goals that win games and you really enjoy scoring here.”

So do the Ugandan coaches Kasasa (men) and Moses Nsereko (women) have to pick their squads for Ghana thinking of the future?

“No”.

“But in training, you must have this (future) at the back of the mind. The girls’ team, for example, has players that are 16 and will be 21 in five years time. So, those need to be kept around (in camp) because they are the future.

With the men, when we talk, they have a saying that I think will stick with them for a while. They always say ‘it is business time’. So those have the mentality to compete nd you cannot tell them: ‘we are training for the World Cup in five years so do not to worry about Ghana’s results’.

Those results are part of the growth that will get us to the World Cup. We are not going to be the best team in the world in three months but how do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time.”

Impressed

Laubscher was blown away by the togetherness in the men’s team and was working on improving that in the ladies’ side by the time he left.

“Coaching here has also been a learning experience for me. I have had to be more patient to adapt to different cultures. In SA, we are a bit more direct and harsh (in assessment) but here I have to be more kind with the players.

“I think when you change on the inside, you start to become part of a country.

“I have experienced a bunch of payers very proud and ready to work towards representing Uganda in Ghana.

“Of course, there are hardships. Could we do with an extra month of training or money or equipment? Of course! But the players have taken whatever it is in their stride.

“Some of them know that if I don’t go, I must make the ones going better. And as coaches, that is what we ask for and maybe that the players adopt what we train in games.”

