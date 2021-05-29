Ugandan sport could do with selfless administrators like the departed Lutaya

By ROBERT MADOI More by this Author

Your columnist cut his teeth as a sports journo shortly after the turn of the second millennium. At the time such were the follies of Ugandan sports administrators that successes often appeared to have been achieved almost by accident.

There was a bevy of leaders to whom the idea of a plan always seemed a little absurd. Orderliness was dreaded as if it was some kind of plague. Maybe it was. Maybe it still is!

Patently, there was a reason as to why these leaders were not eager to embrace, or even discuss, orderliness. If orderliness is not pervasive, certainly to the point of being almost nowhere distinct, chaos reigns supreme.

Misdeeds situate themselves within the rapidly expanding borders of chaos. And so was the case when yours truly, wide-eyed, a bit wet behind the ears, and impressionable, commenced a career in sports journalism.

The horrors of sheer abuse of power were more acute in their intensity so much so that they suffused the mainstream like a fog. Yet a one Abram Kitumba Peter Mulangira Lutaya (alias AK) never tired warning about an impending reckoning with measurable effects.

He kept on supplying an unflattering mirror that made it impossible to ignore the litany of misdeeds.

As general secretary of National Council of Sports then, it was AK’s responsibility to call errant sports administrators to order.

But such was the astonishing degree of misdeeds that he could have been forgiven for choosing not to swim against the tide. He didn’t. When he bowed out in 2003, Ugandan sport had been set on the right path.

In the years since, administrative shenanigans have diminished slowly but certainly. That the roots of a culture of transparency are starting to run deep is thanks largely to the efforts of AK.

While the process remains messy and often indistinct, there is no running away from the fact that AK instilled into us the habit of holding big men (and they are usually men!) to account. And believe you me, they came no bigger than Maj Gen Francis Nyangweso and David Agong to mention but two.

It was not just a matter-of-factness that was widely admired in AK. In a country with a bland leadership melange whose greatest sin is to be self-centred, AK proved to be the exception. He is remembered for always putting the athlete first.

Their wellbeing is all that mattered in his assessment. And he channeled not only his energies but also personal resources to ensure that this goal was actualised. Little wonder his passing last week continues to evoke a deep-seated sense of loss.

AK was part of the dying breed of elder statesmen in Ugandan sport. The country will be poorer without him. No doubt. His pursuit of perfection was, for one, downright infectious. Sticklers for accuracy such as AK are often, though not entirely correctly, referred to idealists.

Most times what makes an idea only exist in the imagination is laziness. And laziness is a trait that AK ferociously fought at both ends (ruler and ruled) of the continuum. This for instance resulted in the dissolution of the one-size-fits-all East and Central Africa cricket team, with associate cricket being birthed in Uganda, Tanzania, and Zambia.

It is easy to see why AK became a rotarian. His mantra while engaging the levers of power was always service about self. The servant leadership that he effortlessly displayed while at the wheel in Uganda Cricket Association and National Council of Sport is such a rare commodity nowadays.

Most of the leaders to whose care we are entrusted are primarily motivated by self-interest. Evidently, we need to undergo an almost wholesale re-evaluation. It is the best possible way we can pay tribute to AK.

Rest well, elder statesman!

