Ugandan stars off to Kigali for Genocide Memorial

When the Genocide Memorial Tournament volleys off on Saturday in Kigali, Rwanda, Uganda will be well represented by two teams and various players.

Record National Volleyball League champions Nemostars and five-time winners KAVC are the two sides that have made the trip for the two-day tournament.

Nemostars, who failed to make the playoffs last season, are a team in transition and will use the tournament to prepare for the league season that starts in September.

The club unleashed one of their key signings for the season in last weekend’s Dr. Aporu Okol Tournament, in which they lost to Juba in the final.

Middle blocker Willington Talemwa crossed from KCCA and will be one of the players looking to forge a chemistry with the core that has team captain George Aporu, setter Smith Okumu and middle blocker Bernard Malinga.

For KAVC, who lost to UCU Doves in the semi-finals, the tournament will be an opportunity to go against Rwandan opposition yet again, having lost 3-2 to APR in the final of the NSSF KAVC International last year.



Top players



Away from the Ugandan teams, there are several Ugandan players who will turn out for Rwandan sides in the tournament.



At least three Uganda Volleyball Cranes are set to star in the tournament, with Jakarta Bhayangkara Presisi opposite Daudi Okello leading the way.

The Volleyball Cranes vice-captain will play for Rwanda National Police and will be facing opposition from his international teammates in the shape of Kathbert Malinga, who turns out for Gisagara Volleyball Club and Gideon Angiro, who is with APR.

In the women’s category, Rwanda National Police has acquired the services of Ndejje Elites’ receiver-attacker Catherine Ainembabazi for the tournament.

In the same team, Ainembabazi will play with former Ndejje middle blocker Sharon Amito.

REG (men) and APR were crowned champions after edging Gisagara Volleyball Club and RRA, respectively.

Uganda’s last bit of success in the tournament came in 2016 when Sport-S Ladies defeated Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) 3-2 in the final.

Rwanda Genocide Memorial Tournament

Ugandan teams: Nemostars, KAVC