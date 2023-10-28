Ugandans flock to Nairobi for S. Chartered Marathon

About 200 Ugandans will be on the starting line when the 2023 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon gets underway in the Kenyan capital on Sunday.

A significant number of Ugandan elite athletes are expected to partake in the big regional run, with Shs50m the big prize money of winners of the 42km marathon for both men and women.

But it is the amateurs and recreational runners that will make up the biggest Ugandan numbers as the running craze continues to sweep the country.

Ugandan running clubs including Team Matooke, Fast and Furious, Gutsy Bunch and the Twitter Running School among others will all have amateurs and recreational participants in Nairobi.

Running and walking have come of age in Uganda, where citizens are increasingly exercising for better health, self actualisation and networking.

This year alone, Uganda has had significant representation of amateurs and recreational runners at the Kilimanjaro, Cape Town, Chicago and Berlin Marathons among others, as well as the iconic Comrades race in South Africa.

Several rookie runners, including this writer - who took to long runs seriously just this April - will be running their first ever marathons outside the country.

A good number will be looking to better their personal records while for others successfully completing the race will be victory.

"After accomplishing the 50km Hoima Escarpment Ultra Run, I can face the 42km challenge in Nairobi," said Michael Niyitegeka, adding, "The goal is one… Finish!"

In Nairobi, about 25,000 athletes overall will run in the 42km, 21km, 10km and the fun 5km categories.