Ulanga dream is to win a championship with Canons

For every sportsman, the ultimate goal is to win. Win games, win series, win championships.

Sudi Ulanga is no different, his goal is to win a championship in the end and a return to UCU Canons is promising.

The Canons have made two trips to the finals but failed to throw the sucker punch that would deliver the National Basketball League title.

They have twice fallen to City Oilers in game seven to end the 2015 and 2019 seasons empty-handed.

As Ulanga enjoys his second stint with the Mukono-based university side, memories of 2014 cannot escape his mind. Alongside players like Desmond Owily, Brian Namake and Ivan Lumanyika, he and the Canons led Oilers 2-0 in the semi-final series but went on to lose 2-3 and miss out on a trip to the finals.

He was gone the following season when the team eventually made the giant stride to the finals. He missed out on that but would later make the finals with KIU Titans in 2018 but lost to the Oilers in a clean sweep.

At UCU, he is now a senior player and leader of the team. He is still about winning and believes the side has a good blend of players to fight for this year’s championship.

“It’s a fulfilling experience being the elder on this team,” the guard told Score.

“We’ve been able to build a chemistry over a short period of time and seeing these lads develop into some of the best players in the country gives me chills- most of these were toddlers when I started out and sharing a floor with them is just a wonderful thing,” he added.

The Tanzanian has played 10 seasons in Uganda in spells at Falcons, UCU, Power and KIU.

Have all it takes

The Canons started the season with a 74-66 win over KIU with Ulanga scoring 16 points to help his side over the line in a tightly-contested affair.

He believes the side has every reason to be in the title conversation.

“This is a team capable of out-ompeting any one in the league and we’re building on a daily for the championship.

“We have got great individual talents and players are equally confident irrespective of their age, size and experience. We are building a force to compete for the championship, I believe.”

In players like Titus Lual, Fayed Baale and Fadhil Chuma, Ulanga has a group that has played at the top level for some years now. Baale only made his league debut in 2019 but played like he belonged to the stage and his exposure with the Silverbacks has further enhanced his reputation.

Special group

One of the advantages UCU have over some of the teams is the chemistry among the players. The fact that these players go to the same classes, dining, hostel and hang around each other more often cannot be taken for granted.

“UCU, on average, keeps a player for three years as they usually move on after the end of their studies,” Ulanga noted.

“Being able to build chemistry with lads who were in high school two years ago, and seeing them develop at the pace they are doing should outline how special this group is. No doubt we’ll keep working as a unit to achieve the ultimate goal – a championship this year.

“We want the championship, and we all know it starts with playing one game at a time, getting better as a unit and eventually outcompeting all other teams. To be the best, we’ve to beat the best, and that is the mindset we have.”

The best team in the last seven seasons has been the Oilers and the bar is high.

Early days

It is still early days in the season, though, and the Canons step out for their second game of the season this afternoon when they play newly promoted Tropical Royals at YMCA, Wandegeya.