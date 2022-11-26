UNF slapped with hefty fine, drop in ranks

The Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) through President Sarah Babirye Kityo has confirmed that they have no option but to pay more than Shs18m ($5000) fine for the late communication to the hosts when they opted out of this year’s Africa Netball Championship that was held August 21-27 in South Africa.

Uganda withdrew from the competition six days prior to the commencement after paying participation fee, thereby failing to fulfill four fixtures in pool matches and one placing fixture.

South Africa emerged champions and followed by Malawi at the continental event that was graced by other countries in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Kenya, Botswana, Namibia, Eswatini and Tanzania.

Penalties were slapped onto Uganda basing on the International Netball Federation (INF) regulations where section 6.33 states that if a member team confirms participation in an international event and fails to honor the fixtures, without having given at least 12 weeks written notice prior to the scheduled date, the team will be deemed to have lost the fixtures in the question and any rating and ranking points will be awarded accordingly.

Article 6.34 also states that the national association of the defaulting team will be fined and will also pay all reasonable, quantifiable financial losses incurred by the host, and until full payment, of all fines, the netball association of the defaulting team shall not be eligible to participate in or host any international competition or play any international match at any level.

Absence from the continental event led to Uganda’s drop from the sixth to seventh placement in the current INF ranking released this week.

Uganda managed to take part in the Fast Five as well as the Test Series in England expecting to better their placement.

“We would have been pushed to the tenth position had we not played in the two competitions and managed to beat countries better than us. Now the way forward is competing against better ranked countries for a better place,” Babirye said.

Babirye says they expected to take the team to South Africa for the competition hence paying the participation fee, but lack of money from the National Council of Sports (NCS) to secure travel documents and other requirements saw them withdraw at the last moment.

However she adds that they were not aware of the new set penalties for missing the competition hence despite being cash strapped at the moment, they have no choice but try their best to find money and pay the hefty fine.