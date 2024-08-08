Unity and Culture shine at the 5th Uganda-euro cranes tournament in Oslo

The 5th Uganda-Euro Cranes Tournament, held in Oslo, Norway, from July 5-7, was a resounding success, celebrating both sporting prowess and cultural unity among the Ugandan diaspora.

The event brought together Ugandan community teams from across Europe (Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, The Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden. This year, an additional highlight was a visiting team from the United States.

Mr Balaam Barugahara, Minister of State in Charge of Youth and Child Affairs, who represented President Museveni, commended participants for their dedication and unity in promoting Ugandan sporting culture and heritage.

"I thank the organisers of this tournament, the Euro-Cranes Committee. This is a wonderful event that unites all Ugandans regardless of their political affiliations," he said.

The tournament showcased Ugandan culture through traditional dances and heritage activities, fostering unity among attendees. The Minister praised Ugandan embassies in the region for their commitment and support.

President Museveni endorsed the tournament and pledged $31000 (about Shs115 million) to assist with organisational expenses. However, this publication has learnt that the pledge is yet to be cleared. The Minister assured that he would brief the President on the event's success upon his return.

The Netherlands community emerged victorious, with a fan base of 170 supporters. In an extraordinary gesture as passengers were allowed to play and sing Ugandan songs during their flight to Oslo, creating an unforgettable experience.

Gen Jeje Odongo, the Minister of Foreign Affairs poses for a photo with Mr Nasser Kalungi, the head of welfare for the Uganda-Euro Cranes Tournament at a recent event in Europe. Photo | Courtesy

Mr Barugahara assured that the Government of Uganda will support the event going forward, reinforcing the importance of such gatherings in maintaining and strengthening ties among Ugandans abroad.

"The Government of Uganda will support this event going forward," he assured.

Mr Nasser Kalungi, the head of Welfare at the tournament told this publication that this year's event was a success, thanks to good mobilisation and dedication by the participants to fund the event.

"We started this thing at a slow pace but it has since become a success. It comes with vibes and as Ugandans in the diaspora, we use this chance to meet and greet in addition to showcasing our rich culture to the outside world," he said.

The tournament serves as a beacon of unity and cultural pride for the Ugandan diaspora, and with the President's backing and community spirit, it promises to grow stronger in the coming years.