UPL Cranes vindicated

Just after the hour mark of the Uganda Cranes away fixture against Rwanda, the team’s technical bench led by Micho Sredojevic had two substitutes ready to help protect their 1-0 lead.

The two would be replacements for the injured left back Isaac Muleme and midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga.

Having maintained 16 local-based players in his 25-man squad, there were only two foreign-based players left on the bench – wing back Mustafa Kizza of Montreal Impact in the US Major League Soccer and goalkeeper Ismail Watenga of Chippa United in South Africa.

Instead, Micho lined up Vipers left back Aziz Kayondo and KCCA utility man Julius Poloto.

The former has been on an uppward trajectory having played an integral part as the national Under-20 team, the Hippos, reached the final of the Afcon tournament earlier this year.

While he remains suspect with his final ball forward, Kayondo was considered the better defensive option by Micho to Kizza.

The situation is unlikely to have been played out with former Cranes coach Johny McKinstrys, who confessed his preference for foreign-based Cranes.

“To be honest, the more Ugandan football grows, the less and less local players will play for the national team,” McKinstry told KFM Sports.

“When you do well in UPL, you definitely move to a better club, that should encourage local-based players. We just can’t call them up for the sake of it.”

Micho, on the other hand, appears to think differently, starting four local-based players for this game and bringing on five more from the bench – but more importantly understanding each player’s strength and weakness.

The result turned out to be a first ever win away to Rwanda.

World Cup qualifiers

Matchday 3 results

Rwanda 0 - 1 Uganda

Mali 5 - 0 Kenya

SUNDAY

Uganda vs. Rwanda

Kenya vs. Mali

