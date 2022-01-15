UPL half-term report: Of guardian angels, imperiled champions and faulty whistles

Kungfu stance. Express forward Martin Kizza controls the ball over a Busoga opponent’s head. Photo/JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

The spills, chills and thrills. The Uganda Premier League took a break, last week, with nine of the 16 teams having completed the first round of fixtures but as they prepare for the second round, they will look back at the first and admit it served more than the buffet they bargained for.
 

The 2021-22 StarTimes Uganda Premier League has chugged along slowly but surely as it entered into the recess. There have been superb goals, fantastic saves, some good moments, some cases of bad refereeing leading to some ugly scenes too.
There were 120 matches scheduled for the round, three postponed to February due to national team ‘interference’ and one abandoned.
There has been a familiar line-up at the summit with KCCA and Vipers leading all of the first round, as surprise packages of Bul gave a semblance of a chase, with Arua Hill riding along in their brand new bus. But Express crawled right back into the mix after a tough start to their title defence.

