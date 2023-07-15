UPL stats report highlights goal frugality,consistency distress

Statistics rarely lie and in the evolved version of the game, paint the brightest picture of the game.

The league secretariat this week presented a detailed statistical report entailing the key aspects of the local, the diminished competitiveness, goal scarcity and a dire need for reboot next season.

Herein the Score dissects the pivotal stats and how they reflect on the final report card and pursued progress.

Low points tally

In the last five StarTimes Uganda Premier League seasons, the last one had the least number of points accumulated.

Vipers won with 53 points, one point less than the 2020 season tally and 13 adrift of the 2019 66 points accumulation.

The 2021 season raked 67 points for the winner while the 2022 campaign raised the bar the highest with 74 points.

Whereas an argument over reduced teams (15 clubs last season after Kyetume ouster) can genuinely pass, there is still an issue with the general level of consistency last campaign even when it went to the wire.

Notably, even the most number of victories attained by one club has declined, with third placed SC villa leading with 17 just like it was the case in the 2021 campaign.

Vipers garnered 23 victories in 2022 while KCCA managed 19 in the 2019 season that they last lifted the league trophy aloft.

In a season that dragged on for a while without an outright title contender amongst Vipers, KCCA and SC Villa, the Jogoos posted the longest winning run of six matches, less than the Venoms' nine games a season before.

Vipers and KCCA can tag their wallowing on the endless managerial changes while SC Villa will ruefully look back at the hooliganism that cost them two points and the squad inexperience.

One is also right to say that Vipers sixth league crown came from their near-perfect home performances as they lead the most home wins category with 11 and are rivaled by second placed KCCA and SC Villa that are tied on 10.

Relegated Onduparaka, forced into 'exile' at Bombo Barracks for five matches over hooliganism, had the least number of home wins - 4 - which expounds the gravity of the ban on their season output.

Goals dearth

The cry to have indigenous strikers locate the net has been on for a while and the nostalgic uproar that greeted former SC Villa and Uganda Cranes proven goal poacher Andrew 'Fimbo' Mukasa last week at the awards ceremony was understandable.

See, Express forwarded Allan Kayiwa top scored with 13 goals from 26 matches he played in.

SC Villa's Charles Bbaale came second 12 goals in 27 matches while KCCA's Rogers Mato had 11 in 24 outings.

Mukasa once in 1999 effortlessly shattered the scoring charts with 45 goals in a season.

The goal to match ratio is equally damning, with Vipers posting a 1.4 goals per match rate while KCCA has 1.7.

Vipers have sought to address the malaise by opting to sign experienced Brazilian striker Giancarlo Lopez Rodriguez and are still reportedly out in the ongoing player transfer market to recruit more forwards.

With eight foreign players, Vipers top the charts for club with most expatriates while KCCA, Villa, Arua Hill and Bul all had at least one none Ugandan player on their books.

There is room for improvement and growth considering that the UPL stats capture the average age of the 483 players in the league last term to be 24.8.

Relegated Blacks Power had the oldest squad with an average age of 26.1 while the Jogoos had the youngest squad standing at 22.6.

Only seven hattricks (netted by Rogers Mato, Bashamu Mugwa,

Denis Ojara, Alex Kitata, Rogers Adriko, Ivan Ahimbisibwe and Yunus Sentamu) were registered.

As it turned out, it was a flash in the pan for the aforesaid septet as only Mato made double figures at the end of the season.

Limited playing time

At 28 matches a season, former KCCA manager Mike Mutebi once remarked that Uganda players play less than the required amount when juxtaposed to top leagues that embrace 38 matches and above.

Yet it is disheartening to learn that only Isaac Isinde (Busoga United), Yakin Rashid (Onduparaka), Gift Fred (formerly at SC Villa), Micheal Siwu (blacks Power) and Ibrahim Wamannah (UPDF), Denis Kaka (Bright Stars), Geoffrey Wasswa (KCCA), Laban Tibita (Busoga United) and James Begisa (URA) managed to play 27 matches.

Nine other players managed to play in 26 matches while only three made 25 games bracket.

Blacks Power went home with the Fair Play award for their healthy disciplinary record in a season that had 640 yellow cards and 24 red cards were dished out to players and officials.

Ssali's restless whistle

The men, and ladies in black suffered the ignominy of match fixing shame when their colleagues George Nkurunziza and Deogracious Opio were clustered with five players and banned over match fixing allegations.

At 18 matches, Mashood Ssali was assigned the most matches last campaign, followed by William Oloya at 17, George Olemu 16 while Shamirah Nabadda, Lucky Kasalirwe and Ali Sabillah all tied at 14.

Whereas performances by most officials left a lot to be desired, there was noticeable improvement from the previous campaign especially by Ssali, Sabillah, Nabadda and Oloya.

There was increased faith in the abilities of Rajab Bakasambe (13 matches), Hassan Semere (12 matches), Ronald Madanda (nine matches) and Steven Kimayo (seven) as the next breed of topflight centre referees.

Lest we forget, suspended Nkurunziza handled four matches while Opio was limited to nine.

With the modernised world embracing Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology, the onus is one the match officials to up their ante henceforth even when still operating in 'ancient' mode.

Fans attendance vs. Tv matches

Gradually the fans are returning to the stadiums to watch live matches after the past regrettable deeds, European football adventure and two-year Covid19 pandemic ravaging.

That was best evidenced in Sc Villa's decisive match against URA at Wankulukuku and Vipers last match against Busoga United at Kitende that had fans throng in hundreds.

Though the numbers are still dismal by global standards, there is a ray of hope that the terraces will be filled gradually.

Vipers averaged 800 fans per game, KCCA 700, Villa 800, Express 400, Busoga 900 while URA raked in 250.

At the reported 15,000 fans attendance as Vipers hosted rivals KCCA on May 5 at the St Mary's Stadium-Kitende, the Venoms hold the highest attended match.

The reverse fixture at Lugogo in October last year had fetched 4000 while the Arua derby between Onduparaka and Arua Hill at the Green Light Stadium on April 28 had 7000 fans in attendance.

There was an increment of live televised matches from 111 games shown a season before to 135 matches broadcast last term.